It won't be too long now until the next Duggar baby makes its entrance into the world — and for the first time in a long while, it will actually be a baby girl. Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo are currently in Laredo, Texas awaiting the birth of their first child together, but on Thursday, the couple took to social media to post some super sweet photos taken of them during a recent trip to Los Angeles. Jinger Duggar shared photos from her maternity shoot on the couple's official website, and honestly, they're just as adorable as you'd expect from the first-time-parents-to-be. But even though all of Jinger's pregnancy photos so far have been so lovely, she revealed that not only were these pictures taken by a close friend who also happens to be a photographer, they also include a special detail: the necklace Jinger shows off in the pics was a gift from her husband and features the outline of their daughter's heartbeat.

Being in the final weeks of your first pregnancy is usually a pretty exciting time, so, like many couples, Jinger and Jeremy opted to commemorate this stage in photographs. In a post on their website, Jinger explained that, when she was 34 weeks pregnant, she and Jeremy went to Los Angeles, where they were able to visit with their friend, Madisen Mahoney, who offered to take some professional maternity photos. And they definitely turned out pretty great.

The couple, who tied the knot in Nov. 2016, announced that they were expecting in January, not long after Jinger's brother, Joe, announced that he was also expecting his first child with his new wife, Kendra (their son, Garrett David Duggar, was born June 8). Along the way, Jinger and Jeremy have been keeping fans updated on social media with bump shots and sweet stories, and recently Jeremy posted a cute photo of the couple, along with the caption, "ETA: soon." That naturally got fans pretty fired up and hoping for an imminent birth announcement, but in the meantime, at least they have the latest batch of pregnancy photos to tide them over.

In the photos, which were taken at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in downtown LA, Jinger can be seen wearing a long floral dress with her hair down in loose waves, showing off her baby bump in both black-and-white and full-color shots. In a few of the pics, Jeremy kisses her forehead while touching her belly, and in one, the couple can be seen embracing in the blurred background while the foreground shows an in-focus snap of their baby's framed ultrasound photo.

In a post on his Instagram feed, though, Jeremy said that his two favourite photos from the shoot didn't actually have him in them at all. Instead, he shared two photos of Jinger holding up the heartbeat necklace — which he custom ordered from the Texas-based Etsy company, Grace Personalized — which, honestly, is just beyond touching.

Jinger may still have a few weeks a left to go before she reaches her July due date (she's just past the 37-week mark), but now that a number of her siblings also have infants, it looks like her cousins will soon get to enjoy having a new playmate. After all, Jinger and Jeremy's baby announcement was the last in what seemed like a Duggar baby boom — Joy and Austin had their son, Gideon, in February, and then came Garrett earlier this month. With a wedding on the horizon, Josiah Duggar and his fiancée, Lauren Swanson may be next to bring another baby into the mix (though rumors have also been swirling that Jill, or possibly Jessa, may be preparing to announce baby number three), and with the recent announcement that John-David Duggar is now courting Abbie Burnett, it could be possible that they might have a baby announcement on the horizon for 2019.

Either way, there's no question that the soon-to-be arrival of Jinger and Jeremy's baby girl is super exciting. And while a birth announcement might seem like it cant come soon enough, from the looks of their maternity photos, the couple is more than enjoying their last few weeks as they wait for her to arrive.