The Kardashians are known to go all out for the holidays, so it's no surprise that Kylie Jenner's Halloween plans for her daughter Stormi are creative and quite extravagant. While the ongoing pandemic has put limitations on celebrations, the makeup mogul and her sister are planning to put together a backyard trick-or-treating adventure for Stormi and her cousins. Complete with "fake little houses."

In a video uploaded to makeup influencer James Charles' YouTube channel on Tuesday, Jenner revealed that she will still be celebrating the spooky holiday with her 2-year-old daughter this year because "Halloween is canceled."

"We — me and Kim [Kardashian] — decided to do something really special at her house," Jenner said. "We're going to have all of the cousins over and I think we're going to do fake little houses in the backyard so they can trick-or-treat."

Stormi already has her own little mini-mansion in her backyard, which Jenner gave a tour of last year in a YouTube vlog, so they could very well bring that house over for the KarJenner kids to make a stop for candy.

As for costumes, Jenner revealed earlier this fall in a baking video with her daughter that Stormi is going to be a Minion from the Despicable Me film series. "She's been talking about it for the last two months," Jenner told Charles. Stormi will be a purple Minion while Jenner and Stormi's dad Travis Scott are going to dress up as yellow Minions.

If this Halloween is anything like the family's past celebrations, then you can expect something truly epic. The famous brood is known for dressing up in some iconic matching costumes. Last year, Kim Kardashian and her family dressed up as The Flintstones, and Stormi replicated her mom's iconic Meta Gala look in 2019. And Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True dressed up as matching pink unicorns.

So while the pandemic has certainly put a damper on traditional trick-or-treating for many — the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has urged against it this year — have no fear, the Kardashians are still pulling out all the bells and whistles and we can celebrate vicariously through their IG posts, like we do every year.