Life is looking very different for the Duchess of Sussex these days. Just recently, in fact, Meghan Markle sat down for a backyard interview with feminist icon Gloria Steinem and she didn't just look happy. She went ahead and said she was happy. Sitting back in a chair with her legs crossed, a big no-no for senior members of the royal family, as her dogs crashed her interview and she laughed it off, the former actress looked happy as a clam.

Markle and Steinem paired up to discuss the importance of voting for Makers Women, an organization focused on "accelerating the women's movement through real-life experiences." As two feminists devoted to promoting women's rights at every turn, an interview between Meghan Markle and Gloria Steinem certainly seems as though it would be a pretty big deal. So it was perhaps a little surprising to see the preview to that interview on the Makers Women Instagram feed look so relaxed. So comfortable. So... normal.

When Markle first arrived for the interview, the 86-year-old feminist legend said to the duchess, "Meg, welcome home. I'm so glad that you're home." Markle's response? She nodded and said, "Me too. For so many reasons."

Markle and her husband Prince Harry have been keeping seriously low profiles since they announced their departure from the royal family back in January. The couple moved twice before settling into their new home in Montecito, California close to Markle's own hometown of Los Angeles to raise their 1-year-old son Archie away from the public eye. After two years of struggling under the constant scrutiny of being a senior member of the royal family, being criticized in the tabloids for how she sat, what she ate, even how she held her own baby, Markle is now free to make her own choices. Even free to allow her two dogs, Guy and Pula, crash the interview and simply laugh it off.

Markle wore loose pants and a t-shirt as she discussed the importance of voting with Steinem, a look which few female members of the royal family would wear for an event as Queen Elizabeth prefers skirts or dresses, as Harper's Bazaar has explained.

And of course, there's a little matter of being able to speak her own mind about politics and other important issues. During her chat with Steinem, Markle touched on the legendary activist's legacy for feminism by saying, "People forget how hard women like you and so many others before you fought for us to just be where we are right now."