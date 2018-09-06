I don't know about you, but I have a hard time keeping track of all the "national holidays" these days. From National Donut Day to National Tequila Day to National Hotdog Day, everything and anything has "a day" of reverence. But did you know there's a National Lazy Mom's Day?! I mean, what a time to be alive! And you bet your you-know-what I plan to spend National Lazy Mom’s Day in style, too.

To be honest, I’m already a relatively lazy mom and don't need a national "holiday" to celebrate working smarter, not harder. While I admire my friends who pack cute lunches for their kids and pack their schedules with playdates and spend time making Pinterest-perfect crafts, I'll stick with a simple sandwich, a lazy weekend, and a cheap coloring book.

Us moms work hard every single day, day in and day out, and let's face it: Mother’s Day is rarely relaxing. We don't get a "day off," so I think at least a national day urging us all to be "lazy" is the least our country could collectively do for the moms working hard to raise the next generation. So with that in mind, here's how I plan on spending my nationally recognized lazy day. Join me, will ya?

Sleeping In Giphy Since becoming a mom I can count the number of times I've slept in on one hand. Even on weekends I wake up early. And when I travel I'm usually working, so I end up waking early to get a head's start on my packed schedule. So if I get a lazy day, you bet I'll be spending a good part of it in bed.

Getting A Massage After I’ve spent a good amount of time resting up, I’d love to head down the street for a massage. There’s a massage center on my block that I still haven’t visited, because I'm a mom and who has the time? Certainly not me.

Working From Bed Giphy I’d love to be fully and completely lazy for a full day, don't get me wrong. But I’ve made my peace with the fact that it's impossible to buck every single one of my responsibilities. So if I have to work, I'm going to be working in bed with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel playing in the background.

Enjoying A Lot Of Tea Now, I tend to drink a fair amount of coffee, but on National Lazy Mom's Day I won't need that much caffeine, right? So I think I might just go with cup of peach tea or something equally tasty. Or maybe I’ll finally open that pack of decaf coffee I bought accidentally.

Ordering Take-Out Giphy I am absolutely not going to cook on my lazy day, my friends.

Ignoring The Dishes I hate doing the dishes. It’s one of my top three most hated chores, right up there with doing laundry. I didn't do the dishes today, and you bet I won't do them on National Lazy Mom’s Day, either.

Avoiding Social Media Giphy Social media can be a great tool for keeping in touch with distant friends and family members, building an online supportive community, and staying abreast of current events. But it can also be toxic and exhausting, so on my special lazy day I'm going to happily unplug.

Refusing To Clean The House The laundry can wait. The trash can wait. The unwashed sink can wait. There will still be there when National Lazy Mom's Day has come and gone, so I will worry about it all then.