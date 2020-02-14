Valentine's Day is just around the corner and whether you're single or in a relationship, you're probably preparing for it in some way. I like to prepare by thinking of someone who is a true romantic, and that someone is Prince Harry. In fact, reading through some of Prince Harry's romantic quotes about Meghan Markle might make me mad at my own partner, but it's probably worth it.

Prince Harry has become something of a romantic figure since he met and married his wife. Not because he's trying to be romantic, mind you, but because he is so clear-eyed and determined in protecting his wife and son Archie at any cost.

At the beginning of January, Prince Harry and Markle announced their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family and move towards living a private life. After some negotiating with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, father Prince Charles, and brother Prince William, the little family left the United Kingdom for the west coast of Canada.

As far as I'm concerned, that massive gesture in support of his wife, who was bullied and harassed by the British tabloid media throughout her pregnancy and early motherhood, was just about as romantic as it gets. But of course it gets better.

"I really have to up my game..." Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prince Harry met Markle on a blind date, but he admitted in a 2016 interview with the BBC after the two were engaged that he was pretty much a goner from the start. "I never watched Suits, I never heard of Meghan before," he told the BBC. "I was beautifully surprised when I walked into that room and saw her and there she was sitting there. I was like, ‘OK I really have to up my game here.’”

"...It’ll always be us together as a team." While Prince Harry might not have known Markle, she had naturally heard of him... who hasn't heard of the British royal family? Particularly the two sons of the late Princess Diana. But once the two realized they were getting serious, Prince Harry was worried about how being a member of the royal family might be difficult for her (apparently with good reason). "I know that I’m in love with this girl and I hope that she’s in love with me," he explained to the BBC. "But we still had to sit down on the sofa and have some pretty frank conversations with her to say, 'What you’re letting yourself in for, it’s a big deal. It’s not easy for anybody.' I know that at the end of the day, she chooses me, and I choose her. And therefore, whatever we have to tackle together, or individually, it’ll always be us together as a team."

"I'm so lucky." Not only did Prince Harry seem as though he teared up a little when he saw Markle on their May 2018 wedding day, he also whispered "You look amazing. I'm so lucky" to her.

"I'm so incredibly proud of my wife..." When Markle gave birth to little Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in May 2019, Prince Harry shared the happy news with the media by saying, "I'm so incredibly proud of my wife. As every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for so I'm just over the moon." He also said, "How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension," and this is probably the most romantic thing I've ever heard.

"I've seen what happens when someone I love is commoditized..." After Archie's birth, the British tabloids appeared to dig in deeper with their negative comments about Markle. And Prince Harry was not having it. When the couple went on their first official family tour of Africa in October, Prince Harry opened up in a documentary called Harry & Meghan: An African Journey about making his family's safety and happiness a priority, saying: "I think I will always defend my family, and now I have a family to protect. Everything that she went through was wrong and that's not me being paranoid, that's just me not wanting a repeat of the past." Around the same time the documentary was released, Prince Harry started a lawsuit against two British tabloids for breach of privacy, saying in a statement: "My deepest fear is history repeating itself. I've seen what happens when someone I love is commoditized to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces."