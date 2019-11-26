Kids grow up so fast, and I mean this not in a sentimental way but more in a you’re-constantly-buying-them-new-clothes way. If you’ve noticed your kiddo's pants are starting to look like the capris you owned in the early aughts and the pile of outgrown shoes in their closet is growing literally as fast as they are, then these 13 Black Friday and Cyber Monday baby and kids' clothing deals are the perfect excuse to stock up on some new duds.

With savings this good, you won’t feel bad buying the essentials they need (at least for the next few months), and also a few things they definitely don’t need but are just too darn cute to resist, like family PJ sets, glitter skirts, or dinosaur ski hats.

Maybe you’ll be feeling energetic and ambitious enough to pile the kids in the car and take them shopping on Black Friday (or even on Thanksgiving night, when certain stores begin their sales). But if you’d rather shop at home from your tablet or phone while you eat leftovers, then you'll be happy to hear that many of the deals are available online as well. Read on for the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday baby and kids' clothes sales that you won't want to miss.

2. Keen Footwear Toddlers' Kootenay Boot Keen | $65 $52 Available in sizes 4-7 see on keen A pair of Keen shoes is a must for any little adventure-seeker. The makers of these durable, colorful sandals, sneakers, and boots are offering 20 percent off sitewide with free ground shipping on Black Friday. The Cyber Monday deal also offers 20 percent off sitewide, but with free two day shipping (and certain doorbuster deals are 50 percent off, so you could always size up and stash away for summer).

4. BirdRock Baby Rattlesnake Baby Moccasins BirdRock Baby | $25 $21 Available in sizes 2-9.5 see on birdrock baby If you have a newly walking baby on your hands, you'll love BirdRock Baby's collection of soft slip-on shoes. From Nov. 25 through Dec. 2, the brand is offering 15 percent off everything (seriously, no exclusions). In addition to moccasins, you'll save on their organic cotton bodysuits, hats, and booties in the sweetest prints including cacti and surf boards.

5. The Children's Place Buffalo Plaid Oxford The Children's Place | $20 $10 Available in sizes 6M-3T see on The Children's Place You'll want to check out The Children's Place because they're offering Black Friday deals of up to 80 percent off, which is almost unheard of. Holiday outfits are 50-60 percent off, which is great because while the looks are super cute, they probably won't get worn more than once or twice.

6. Macy's AME Cotton Frozen Pajama Set Macy's | $54 $22 Available in sizes 2-8 see on Macy's Macy's has become synonymous with Thanksgiving cheer thanks to the famous Macy's Parade, so it makes sense that to keep the party going, the retailer will be offering some amazing Black Friday deals (including $16 puffy jackets; this is not a drill). The savings are happening all week, but Black Friday deals begin in-store and online on Turkey Day and run through Nov. 30. And if you think kids won't get excited about receiving clothes as a gift, then you haven't seen these Frozen pajamas.

9. Mini Boden Cosy Bow Dress Boden | $45 $32 Available in sizes 2-12 see on mini boden Mini Boden is known for their quality fabrics and whimsical prints, but not always their affordable prices, unless you catch them during sale time. Boden's 30 percent off almost everything sale is happening now through Dec. 2; just use code H7N3 at checkout. There are certain exclusions, though, including the Harry Potter line (sorry to all the Muggles).

10. Garnet Hill Kids' Boiled Wool Slippers Garnet Hill | $48 $34 Available in sizes 05-4 see on garnet hill The Garnet Hill Black Friday sale arrived early, and it includes 30 percent off regular-priced items plus free shipping (there are some exclusions listed on their website including SOREL, The North Face®, UGG®, and Vans). You'll also receive 40 percent off select gifts, including the cutest organic cotton long johns that I wish came in my size. There's no code required; the savings will auto-apply once you add to cart!

11. KIDBOX KIDBOX (the subscription box which pulls from over 200 name brands to curate a selection of clothes catered to your child's interests) is running a sale from Nov. 29 through Dec. 2. Shoppers can purchase ten items for $48 (final sale, no returns) through the brand's "Build Your Own Box" option. This means graphic tees, pea coats, velvet dresses, cozy sweats and more, all picked out by you. Supporting the brand is a good way to give back, too, because KIDBOX partners with Delivering Good, to distribute clothing donations to community social service agencies.

12. Crewcuts Cotton Half-Zip in Fair Isle Crewcuts | $70 $42 Available in sizes 4-16 see on crewcuts Crewcuts is the kids' section of J.Crew, and just like the store's adult clothes, the children's garb are a fun blend of preppy meets bohemian. From Nov. 25 through Dec. 1 you'll get 40 percent off full-priced items (certain exclusions apply) by using the code WHYWAIT, or shop in-store and the discount will be applied at checkout. Because with deals this good, seriously, why wait?