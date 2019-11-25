Black Friday Eve — better known as Thanksgiving Day — typically sees a number of stores starting their blow-out sales up to 24 hours before the calendar officially flips to the busiest shopping day of the year. However, there are a number of stores that are closed on Thanksgiving in order to provide their employees the opportunity to spend the day with their loved ones.

As the wife of someone who has had to work in a restaurant on Thanksgiving Day in years past, I am always happy to see businesses giving the hardworking people a holiday off. In retail stores specifically, these are the same workers who will likely get up at the crack of dawn and spend their entire day on Friday fielding question after question from shoppers, tirelessly scanning items at the checkout line, and performing reasonable amounts of crowd control. Allowing them to spend the day before Black Friday eating their fair share of turkey and pumpkin pie seems like a wise choice for these employers to make.

The list of stores closed on Thanksgiving includes grocery stores, clothing retailers, big box warehouse stores, tech retailers, and specialty stores. If you forgot to grab a can of cranberry sauce, you'll still be able to run to some grocers like Kroger or Wegmans, who will stay open on Thanksgiving, according to Good Housekeeping.

Diana Haronis/Moment Mobile/Getty Images

For shoppers who want to get a jump on Black Friday deals, retailers like Walmart and Target will open on Thanksgiving in the evening hours. Some retailers, like Old Navy, will be open on Thanksgiving Day in the afternoon for those who would rather shop than eat, but the following stores will be closed on Nov. 28.

Stores Closed On Thanksgiving Day 2019

Academy Sports & Outdoors

Ace Hardware

Aldi

American Girl

Ann Taylor

At Home

Banana Republic

Barnes & Noble

BJ’s Wholesale

Bloomingdales

Boscov’s

Burlington

Cost Plus World Market

Costco

Craft Warehouse

Crate & Barrel

Dillard's

Fleet Farm

Gander Mountain

Guitar Center

H&M

Half Price Books

Harbor Freight

HEB

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Ikea

Joann

La-Z-Boy

LEGO Stores

Lids

LOFT

Lowe's

Marshalls

Mattress Firm

Menards

Neiman Marcus

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Office Depot

Office Max

PacSun

Patagonia

Pier 1

PetCo

Pets Mart

Publix

REI

Sally Beauty Supply

Sam's Club

Sears Outlet Stores

Shoe Carnival

Sierra Trading Post

Sportsman's Warehouse

Sprint

Staples

Stein Mart

Sur La Table

The Container Store

TJ Maxx

Tractor Supply Company

Trader Joe's

True Value

If you're planning to do some heavy duty shopping this Thanksgiving, these are the stores to skip on Turkey Day. Keep this list handy for your Aunt Mary who loves to head out to shop almost as soon as the turkey has been carved, never skipping a beat between dessert and diving into her yearly shopping trip. However, many of these retailers plan to offer great deals on Black Friday (and even before and after in some cases) so you can still get your fill of discount shopping in — you'll just have to wait until after Thanksgiving to do it.