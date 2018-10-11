The Best Halloween Candy For You, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

It’s almost Halloween and that means you’re probably stocking up on costumes, indulging in all things pumpkin flavored, and, of course, stocking up on candy. I mean, unless you’re some kind of monster you’re going to pick up at least one bag of candy for Halloween, right? But how does one decide between Pixy Stix and Tootsie Rolls? Milky Way and Pay Day? Well, why not hand out Halloween candy based on your Zodiac sign? Since there's a seemingly never-ending list of options, you might as well look to the stars for some guidance.

As a Virgo myself, I’m constantly on the lookout for the perfect everything, and you better believe that includes Halloween candy to hand out to enthusiastic trick-or-treaters. Of course, the idea of a perfect Halloween candy is subjective. For example, some folks love WarHeads, and I don't really understand those people. Sour candy that makes my face hurt? No thank you. I’m more of a chocolate fan, myself, and usually pick out Halloween candy accordingly.

When you hit the store to purchase candy for Halloween this year, and you ultimately find yourself overwhelmed by all the options, try consulting your Zodiac before making your final purchase. The trick-or-treaters in your life are sure to thank you.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Giphy Selection: Candy Corn As the sign of the ram, Aries people tend to be assertive but also impulsive. Headstrong as they are, you won’t find a better sign to go to bat for Halloween’s most controversial indulgence: candy corn.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Selection: Hot Tamales Like your Zodiac’s namesake, the bull, there’s a good chance you see red a bit more frequently than others. Nothing wrong with that, of course, as there's arguably plenty to be mad about these days. Still, as a Taurus you’re also generous, meaning you’ll be happy to share as many Hot Tamales with as many trick-or-treaters as possible.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Giphy Selection: Twix As the sign of the twins, Gemini are known for having a duality to them. So, obviously, their go-to candy is Twix. Not only do Twix come in packs of two, but they're also a delicious mix of caramel gooeyness and chocolate. Damn, now I'm hungry.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Selection: Three Musketeers Folks born under the sign of Cancer tend to wear their hearts on their sleeves, which is one of the many reasons why they're so kind and empathetic. That’s why no other candy would do quite like a Three Musketeers. These delightful chocolates are filled with soft, chewy nougat, can bring plenty of comfort, and always have your back — just like a Cancer.

Leo (July 23 — Aug 22) Giphy Selection: Snickers Look, Leo’s aren’t messing around with your average candy bars. They’re not about that gummy worm life, and they could care less about M&Ms. Much like the lion, Leo’s love to be at the top. Call it confidence or call it narcissism, they’ll be damned if they’re going to allow themselves to hand out second-rate candy. So Snickers is it. (And not a miniature size, either.)

Virgo (Aug 23 — Sep. 22) Selection: Krakel Krakel candy bars do not get nearly enough love, but discerning Virgos know that all too well. They recognize Krakel for the Halloween-time treat that they are, and make sure to buy extra bags so they don’t run out (and have enough leftover to last through January). Virgos are perfectionists through and through, and Krakel delivers.

Libra (Sept 23 — Oct 22) Giphy Selection: Kit Kat The diplomatic Libra enjoys a good, balanced chocolate bar. And Kit Kats are just that: sweet and chocolate-y, with just the right amount of crunch. Plus there are two (just like the Libra’s scales of justice) so you can always hand one out and keep the other.

Scorpio (Oct 23 — Nov 21) Selection: Sour Patch Kids You know the tagline: “First they’re sour, then they’re sweet”? That’s Scorpio in a nutshell. Scorpios can be exceedingly charming, but cross them and you’ll certainly regret it. Encounters with Scorpios can definitely flip quickly, just like the flavors in these deliciously tart treats.

Sagittarius (Nov 22 — Dec 21) Giphy Selection: Butterfinger These natural leaders undoubtedly always go for a candy that’s unlike the rest. That’s why they’re the perfect sign to pass out mini-bars of Butterfingers on Halloween night.

Capricorn (Dec 22 — Jan 19) Selection: Hershey’s Chocolate Bar In general, Capricorns are hard-working, practical people. They don’t need their candy to be overly complex. That’s why a simple Hershey’s fun-sized bar is the perfect Halloween candy for these no-fuss Capricorns to hand out to giddy trick-or-treaters.

Aquarius (Jan 20 — Feb 18) Giphy Selection: Skittles Aquarians are fun-loving and progressive, so you’d imagine they would go for a candy that’s a bit more exciting than, say, peanut brittle. Yes, someone born under this sign is all about tasting the rainbow of life, so you can bet they’ll enjoy handing out Skittles to eager kiddos dressed up in every kind of colorful costume you can imagine.