The One Reason You'll Be A Great Mom, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

When you're pregnant, it's natural to worry about your ability to parent. Luckily, during the past nine years of motherhood I've learned that you don't have to be perfect to be a good mom, and making mistakes is, honestly, part of the journey. I do wonder, however, about the qualities that make different people the best version of their parenting selves. So, I consulted Astrology Zodiac Signs to find out what makes a person a great mom, because sometimes the answer is just in the stars.

For the most part, everyone has the potential to become a great parent. And while astrology may be able to predict your personality or parenting style, all types of people make great moms. Our strengths and our weaknesses make us who we are, so there's no one sign that is more predestined to be a better parent than another. Instead, there are certain qualities of every sign that will help unique people become the best version of themselves, including their ability to parent.

Some moms (like me) are overly-emotional Cancers, which means that while we cry a lot, we're also super empathetic and give awesome hugs. Other parents (like my mom), are super-organized Capricorns, which means that while they have a tendency to be control freaks, they never miss a doctor's appointment or homework assignment. Then there are Scorpios (like my partner), who can be pretty intense, but are also about as loyal as a person can get.

As a mom to five children and someone who's done a considerable amount of research on the subject, I can tell you, without a doubt, that moms born under all 12 signs of the Zodiac are bound to be rock stars, each in their own unique way. As to whether or not your astrological profile says anything about your strengths as a parent, well, you can be the judge of that:

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) Giphy According to Astrology Zodiac Signs, people with this sign are responsible and disciplined. In other words, they can have a tendency to be total control freaks. My mom is a Capricorn through and through. I can tell you that while she was a quintessential "helicopter" mom, she was about as on top of things as a mom could be, especially considering the fact that she had twins.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18) People born under the sign of Aquarius hate being bored. While being a mother is stressful and essentially a full-time job, it can be boring and somewhat lonely. So, as a result, Aquarius moms tend to throw themselves into motherhood, filling up their calendar with playdates, crafts, and other extracurricular activities. Kids with an Aquarius for a mom are never, ever bored. Just remember not to sacrifice too much of yourself in the name of motherhood. You need to put your own oxygen mask on first, especially if you are going to take care of your kids.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20) Giphy According to Astrology Zodiac Signs, Pisces-born people are compassionate and gentle, which means they'll likely rock the hell out of motherhood. They do tend to like being alone, though, which may prove difficult if your baby wants to be with you 24/7 or your toddler won't let you poop in peace. But a Pisces is also intuitive and great at problem-solving, which I can tell you are super important parenting skills to have.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) According to Astrology Zodiac Signs, Aries are passionate, enthusiastic, and determined. Aries moms are likely to be confident, which is, in my mind, a very good thing. They are also great at multitasking, which makes me pretty goddamn jealous. More often than not I can'd do one thing, let alone multiple things at the same time.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Giphy Tauruses have more patience than any other sign of the Zodiac, which is absolutely essential for motherhood. Kids constantly change their mind and take hours to do even the most simple of tasks, so, as a parent, you'll need all the patience you can get. But you, dear Taurus, will take it all in stride.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) According to Astrology Zodiac Signs, Geminis have dual personalities, which makes them super adaptable as parents. They are known to be caring and deeply devoted to their families, too. They also seem to have a magical ability to be "in two places at once," which means that they will get sh*t done with time to spare. Can anyone say #ParentingGoals?

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Giphy I'm a Cancer, so I wasn't even a little bit surprised to learn that we are emotional, sensitive, and intuitive. That means us Cancer moms are awesome baby snugglers and "cry interpreters." Why? Well, because we cry a lot, too. We also have an ability to be empathetic with our kids, and get down to the heart of the matter, which I have found to be so important when it comes to caring for my children.

Leo (July 23 — August 22) Giphy According to Astrology Zodiac Signs, Leos are creative, passionate, and have a great sense of humor, all of which are great skills to have when you're someone's mom. They also have a tendency to be inflexible, and arrogant, which may sound like a bad thing, but makes them fierce advocates for themselves and their kids. Roar.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) According to Astrological Zodiac Signs, Virgos love nature. They are totally the type of moms who take their kids hiking, let them jump in rain puddles, and grow beautiful gardens in the back yard.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) Giphy According to Astrology Zodiac Signs, Libras are fair and balanced, which isn't surprising since their sign is represented by a scale. They are also expert problem-solvers, as they try to avoid or resolve conflicts at all costs, which makes them great role models for their kids and wonderful parents.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) Scorpios — like my husband — are passionate, determined, and calm, which means that they are committed to figuring out how to be the best parent they can be and without losing their cool. They also take pride in taking care of their families, which makes them wonderful moms.