Plastic kiddie pools can be pretty hit or miss. There are the vinyl ones that never ever quite stay up all the way no matter how long you try to fill it up (and as soon as your kid gets in, water gushes out of it in a matter of seconds), and then there are the uncomfortable plastic ones, where you have to leave it out all summer long because they’re impossible to store and the mosquitoes love to take up residence, making it unusable. Enter the cheeseburger kiddie pool, Big Mouth Inc.’s latest and greatest in their collection of novelty items.

This “Cheeseburger Lil’ Pool” is 5 feet wide, which gives your kid plenty of room to play with toys and stay cool. It’s super easy to inflate and deflate, and folds up into a compact footprint when it’s not in use. Which means you won’t have to leave it out all summer long because it’s such a pain to put up and take down. And this means no mosquito hellscapes in your backyard, thank god. Plus, it looks like a bonafide cheeseburger, too, complete with a toasted sesame seed bun, tomatoes, pickles, mustard, cheese, and of course a charbroiled patty. I guess I don’t know for sure if the patty is charbroiled, but is anyone else craving some Five Guys right about now? My stomach is growling for a burger and it’s 9 a.m.

This pool would be great for kids to play in during a backyard cookout (serving cheeseburgers, of course), or even be great for other things, like storing beer in ice on a hot summer day. And if you’re not feeling the burger this summer, perhaps a watermelon or frosted donut pool would be more up your alley? Big Mouth Inc. is one of the best in the businesses when it comes to novelty items. Don’t like pools? Big Mouth Inc.’s got you covered. They’ve brought you the Ginormous Monster Yard Sprinkler, Ginormous Neon Unicorn Sprinkler, Ginormous T-Rex Sprinkler, Ginormous Ape Sprinkler, and the Ginormous Elephant (and Pink Elephant) sprinklers. Lucky enough to have access to a pool or a lake? Who could forget this amazing Giant Corgi Float?

Since they are the best in the novelty business, of course they’d have a matching cheeseburger umbrella and towel to match your lovely cheeseburger kiddie pool, right? The umbrella is pretty expansive (at 6 feet tall and 4 feet wide), giving your kids some serious shade while they splash in their cheeseburger kiddie pool. Who says preventing sunburn can’t be fun? When your kids are ready to dry off, they just have to use the gigantic burger beach blanket, which is shaped like a giant cheeseburger.

And the best part about this cheeseburger kiddie pool? It's only $20 at Walmart, where you can also pick up a donut kiddie pool or watermelon kiddie pool. Best spring and summer ever? I think so. So talk to the Easter Bunny and make sure he's bringing the cheeseburger kiddie pool to your kids with their baskets.