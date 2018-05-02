Tristan Thompson Made His First Comment On Fatherhood Since Welcoming His Daughter True

Days before Khloé Kardashian gave birth, her boyfriend Tristan Thompson found himself in the midst of multiple cheating scandals. Kardashian has not yet commented on the rumors circulating right now, though she has talked about her baby girl plenty of times. Thompson, for his part, has been mostly silent with the media since his daughter's birth and in the wake of the scandals — until now. According to Us Weekly, Tristan Thompson just made his first comment on fatherhood since True was born on April 12, and it's clear that he's trying to put the scandals behind him.

The comment came in a post-game interview, as reported by Us Weekly. Thompson is a center for the Cleveland Cavaliers, hence Kardashian's relocation to the midwestern city. Recently, the Cavaliers' coach Tyronn Lue announced he'd be fining his players $100 every time they fall for a pump fake from Toronto Raptors shooting guard’s DeMar DeRozan, as explained by Us Weekly. (For the uninitiated, a pump fake is when a player "fakes" out their opponents by pretending to throw the ball in one direction before actually throwing it in another direction.)

When a reporter asked Thompson how he managed to stay down so well during DeRozan's pump fakes, Thompson took the opportunity to comment on his two babies, as reported by Us Weekly via Cavs.com “Well we have to, because if we jump and he gets a foul, it’s $100, so I'm not trying to give up that money,” Thompson said with a laugh following the Cavaliers-Raptors game in Toronto on Tuesday. “I just had kids, so I’m trying to save up for their college tuitions.” (The Cavaliers won the game by one point.)

