Childbirth is considered to be synonymous with pain, but it's difficult to fully comprehend the sensations of labor and delivery unless you've experienced it. So, Romper asked several moms to describe what 7 cm dilation feels like... and let’s just say they had some stories.

Cervical dilation, according to the Mayo Clinic, occurs in three phases — early labor, active labor, and transitional labor — when the cervix opens in order to allow a fetus to pass through the birth canal. In order to achieve a vaginal birth, a laboring person's cervix has to reach 10 cm dilation. This process can take hours or days, depending on a variety of factors, so no two labors are going to look exactly alike or be experienced in exactly the same way.

A pregnant person's cervix will open to 7 cm during the second, active, phase of labor. It will then open from 7 cm to 10 cm during the final transitional phase of labor. (For reference, 7 cm is roughly the width of a soda can.) It's sound scary, sure, but a 2018 study published in Women and Birth found that the "strongest predictors for women's positive childbirth pain experience were positive attitude to childbirth during pregnancy, support from midwife during childbirth, use of epidural analgesia, and low intensity of pain in childbirth." In other words, there are things you can do, including being informed about what's to come, that can help mitigate the pain of labor and delivery.

So the next time you’re about to rip the tab off a can of Coke, think back on the following anecdotes, pay silent homage to the incredible abilities of the pregnant body, and remember that, yes, you got this.

Lauren Wellbank "With my second, I was 4 cm dilated when I got to the hospital (in active labor) and was seen in triage. By the time I got into my room and was dressed and hooked up to everything, they checked me again and I was 7 cm. It was painful, but not as painful as the transition from 7 to 10 cm. My epidural didn't go well, and it only worked on one side of my body, so I remember the contractions hurting a lot. My daughter was born a very short time later."

Aiysha Malik “I told them I was ready to push and they told me that I was only 7 cm dilated. Our baby was born about two minutes later because, apparently, measuring the cervix is not an exact science. Turns out that listening to women who are listening to their bodies is really the best thing.”

Olivia Hinebaugh “Seven centimeters with my first was when my water broke, and I needed to get into the jacuzzi tub and zone out and moan through contractions to get through them. Seven cm with my second, I was suddenly really nauseous and threw up. Classic transition shakiness and nausea. Oh, and I'm not sure about my dilation with my third, but there was definitely a moment of [nausea] and, like, let's get down to business.”

Kristen Beddard Heimann “My births were unmedicated, so I speak from that experience. For my first, 7 cm was hard as hell, then followed by four hours of pushing. For my second, 7 cm was hard as well, but thankfully over soon after! I will say that probably by 7, 8, and 9 cm, after being in labor for some time, you can start to feel the contractions picking up again and really aren't sure you can make it through another one... but then we do because women are pretty awesome!”

Valerie Usher “This (7 cm dilation) was the point when I would always scream, ‘I can’t do this. I literally can’t do it!’ because the pain was so much more than just in my cervix and uterus. My mind basically took me out of my body and that’s the only way I survived. With my third, I went from 4 to 10 cm in less than 20 minutes (due to Pitocin, and they wouldn’t shut it off). I asked for an epidural at 4 cm. I couldn’t hold still when the anesthesiologist was inserting the needle because it felt like a giant drill was pummeling my abdomen. He scolded me. Can you believe that? Then, five minutes later, there was the baby. Like, couldn’t someone tell me the baby would be here soon so I didn’t think I needed an epidural? I hate epidurals. I was desperate, thinking the pain felt way more like a 7 cm than at 4 cm, which it pretty much almost was.”

Jamie Kenney “Victorious! I didn’t get past 5 cm with my first, who wound up an emergency Cesarean section — I was contracting like crazy, but I just wasn’t dilating. My second, I was trying really hard for a vaginal birth after Cesarean (VBAC). So when my midwife told me I’d gotten to 7 cm, I already felt like things were looking better than they did the first time around. It felt like, ‘Your body isn’t incapable of this. You’re doing it!’”

Melissa Gräf "My water broke at what I assume was 7 cm (we got to the hospital at 8 cm) and it sort of felt like the jaws of life were crushing my uterus. Apparently it wasn't too bad because I was really worried about getting amniotic fluid on my seat and scooted my butt to the floor."

Aileen Weintraub “It felt like hell. I'd been in labor for over 25 hours. My intrathecal had worn off and my anesthesiologist had decided to sleep in that morning. I'm pretty sure there were darts coming out of my eyes.”

Ivette Aranda “I was actually 7 cm when I was admitted. I had contractions starting around 7 a.m., went to hospital around 3 p.m., and was 7 cm. I felt fine. Contractions just felt like strong menstrual cramps, but once they broke my water it felt like hell. I couldn't even talk.”

Monica Spangler “Heaviness. Hard to describe the sensation because it's not the ‘ring of fire’ part, so not painful. But my babies were engaged to that area at the point of 7 cm. I wasn't able to really change positions without help and it felt like pushing was imminent.”

Libby Chisholm Fearnley “We got to the hospital [and] they checked me. I had been laboring at home for 24 hours. I was 7 cm, and on the next contraction I was pushing. Some nurse said not to push because I wasn’t fully dilated, but I couldn’t stop. It felt like nothing I can articulate. I was finished but my body apparently was not. He was out in about 10 minutes.”

Elizabeth Xu “I went into [the hospital at] 7 cm. I was super surprised, even though maybe I shouldn't have been, because I'd been having contractions for more than 24 hours at that point. But it wasn't particularly terrible, especially when I compare it to what was to come. Oh, and the number meant nothing for me because it still took me about 36 hours (including 5.5 hours of pushing) for the kid to actually pop out.”

Katherine Martinelli “Well, with the second pregnancy I was a week late and just continued doing everything up until the end. So the day before I gave birth, I dropped my older son at preschool and went for my checkup. My midwife informed me that I was 7 cm dilated. I'd had some contractions the evening before. My in-laws had come to stay the night [just] in case, but then left to go to work in the morning. My midwife sent me on my way and told me to call her the second contractions started (rather than waiting until they were a certain number of minutes apart). My in-laws came again to spend the night and watch our older son. I woke up in the middle of the night with contractions, waited about 20 minutes, then woke up my husband and called the midwife who met us immediately at the hospital. I tried to convince my husband that we should walk to the hospital so we didn't have to worry about parking. But it was March and there was still snow on the ground from a recent blizzard, it was the middle of the night, and I was in active labor. The midwife showed up to the hospital right after us. I got an epidural, and the baby was born a while later. I should note that with my first pregnancy, I was at the hospital in active labor and in excruciating pain by 5 cm, so every pregnancy really is different.”

Naomi K. Honova "I had my second baby in May. I had contractions starting around 9:30 p.m. and went off to the hospital a couple of hours later at about midnight. I actually found the contractions fairly manageable, and hypnobirthing mantras and holding my husband's hand were helpful. I got to the hospital (this was in Munich, Germany) and they told me I was at 7 cm. I opted to hop in the birthing tub, and my second son was born about an hour and a half later!"