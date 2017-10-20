What Your Parenting Partner Will Love Most About You, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Opinions on the veracity of astrology vary from person to person. Some hold it in complete disdain, while others refuse to step out of the house if their daily horoscope warns about an "unfortunate incident." I fall somewhere in the middle of that spectrum. I don't actually think our fate is written in the stars, but I think it's a perfectly fun way to think about your personality and relationships with others, including your parenting style. So what will your parenting partner love most about you, based on your zodiac sign? First, let's all get on the same page.

I wanted to consider this from the point of view of parenthood. Because while we're always completely and wholly ourselves (I hope), different aspects of our personality come to light in different situations. Moreover, our standard personality traits can look different in a parenting context than they do in a non-parenting context. So I wanted to think about some of the best qualities of each of the stars signs, how that would look in a parenting context, and how it might endear someone to their partner.

So what's to love about you, my celestial mama? Well, lots, but in particular, the following:

Aries (March 21-April 19) Giphy You are a firecracker, a sassafras, a pip, a pistol, a crackerjack! You are all the folksy terms meant to describe a spirited, fiery, determined woman. Ya got moxie, kid, and your partner loves it. Whether watching you cheer for you child's Little League team (yeah, you're the mom who paints her face team colors for Little League games) or finding courage after one of your rousing speeches about how you're both going to make it through that damn four month sleep regression alive, your partner is in awe of your positive, determined enthusiasm and ability to rally the family.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Giphy When it comes to parenting, there are two things you may need above all else: patience and consistency... and you ooze both. Your partner knows they can always depend on you, and that you have the even-tempered demeanor to deal with anything your child can throw at the two of you (yes, even the butternut squash puree). Your steady nature is a soothing, comforting force within your family.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Giphy Geminis are known for their dual-nature, so it can be hard to pick what your partner loves best about who you are as a mother. It could be just how loving you are. You know those moms who give a lot of hugs, and the sincerity of their affection melts even the darkest and most cynical heart? Probably a Gemini mom. She's like an internet meme of maternal mush. Or maybe it's your ability to adapt to any situation. Major diaper blowout and you forgot to pack a spare outfit? You will somehow manage to fashion a onesie out of a scarf and a single safety pin.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Giphy Your partner adores how you manage to use your creativity and deep-felt empathy to form a strong bond with your child. Whether you're telling a really amazing story off the top of your head, helping them with art projects, or reaching out to them when they're feeling down, your children always know they can talk to you about anything whenever they're ready.

Leo (July 23-August 22) Giphy Leos love the spotlight, and the good-natured, funny antics that often put them at the center of attention can be very centering for the family unit. Your partner loves that you are a ray of sunshine in your family. You always see the best in people and situations and are often able to ease tensions and tempers with a good joke or warm-hearted observation. Parenting (and life in general, to be honest) is hard, and your lively attitude helps your partner share your natural optimism.

Virgo (August 23-September 22) Giphy Your partner is well aware of the fact that, if it weren't for you, your family's day-to-day existence would just be a flaming hot mess. Not only do you work hard at everything you do (work, home, friendships, relationship, volunteering, etc), but your practicality and amazing sense of organization keeps everything running like an exquisite, expertly crafted clock.

Libra (September 23-October 22) tenor Around the time my husband and I got married, we decided that one of the sweetest ways to describe a life partner was as a "co-pilot." We thought it conveyed a sense of camaraderie that's essential to making it through the toughest of times. Libras get that concept, and their partners know they are paired up with a real team player. Fair-minded and with a knack for working together, Libras are on top of the game and have a plan to divide and conquer any challenge.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21) Giphy When the chips are down, call a Scorpio. These scrappy arachnids (yes, scorpions are arachnids, just like spiders #sciencefacts) have a talent for getting through the hard times. Your partner is frequently amazed by your ability to carry on with such grace and strength... especially considering how much parenthood requires. Oh, and you're extremely sensual and passionate, which is deeply appreciated as well. Granted, sensual passion may not have a a whole lot to do with parenthood... but it might have had a thing or two to do with how you became a parent, if you know what I mean.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21) Giphy Sagittarius moms are dreamy adventurers, and your partner loves that he never knows what wonderful plans you've made for the family. Maybe it's a hike up a mountain (so that's why you bought that new baby carrier). Perhaps you've started looking up new vacation locations. Or it could be that you've just decided this would be a really great time for a family movie night, complete with pillow forts and carpet picnics. Your spontaneous, fun-loving nature keeps fresh air breezing through your life together, and they love that about you.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19) Giphy Capricorns are deeply committed to family life and tradition, which, of course, is music to your partner's ears. They love how you make it crystal clear, in word and deed, that family will always come first. Capricorns may be professionally ambitious, but they will always strive for a good work/life balance. Capricorns also cherish tradition, and your partner takes joy in watching you teach your children about their history and heritage. They know that you have got holidays and ceremonies locked down, complete with recipes, stories, and decorations that have been passed down from generation to generation.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18) Giphy Your independence and sense of social justice has always been right at the surface of your personality, which is very likely why your partner fell for you in the first place. But they love that you insist on instilling those values in your children as well. Whether it's a deep discussions about equal rights at the dinner table or sitting together to craft signs for the next family protest (you can never start them too young!), you do not need anyone to tell you what to think and no one will assuage you from doing what's right.