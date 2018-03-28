It's no secret that the Duggars have a lot of kids. After all, the television show that kickstarted their fame was called 17 Kids & Counting, which later turned into 19 Kids & Counting and then its spin-off series, Counting On. Through all the shows, the famous family has continued to grow and now it's getting a bit harder to keep track of which Duggars kids have children of their own now.

Although it might seem like the Duggar family is growing by the minute — between all of the courtships, engagements, weddings, and pregnancy news — there are actually only 10 Duggar grandchildren at the moment. For the average American family, that might seem like a lot of grand-babies to keep track of, but considering that Michelle and Jim-Bob Duggar have 19 children, 10 grandchildren seems somewhat manageable.

That number is likely to grow, since many of the married Duggar kids have voiced their desire to have large families with multiple children. And given that the Duggars don't use birth control, due to their conservative religious beliefs and Jim Bob and Michelle's personal experience with contraception, it's more than likely that more grandchildren will be joining the famous family as more Duggars kids tie the knot.

But, which Duggars already have kids? Here's who has families of their own right now.

Josh Duggar Has 5 Kids

One of the older Duggar children, 30-year-old Josh and his wife, Anna, share five children together, and it's clear that the couple followed the older generation's tradition of naming their children names that all start with the first letter. There's 7-year-old Mackynzie, 6-year-old Michael, 4-year-old Marcus, 2-year-old Meredith, and 6-month-old Mason.

Joseph Duggar Is About To Become A First-Time Dad

TLC on YouTube

Although Josh is the only Duggar son with kids right now, that's all about to change as 23-year-old Joseph and his wife, Kendra, are expecting their first child together. So, when their little one is born (Kendra's due date is sometime in June 2018), the Duggar family will have expanded to 11 grandchildren. But when it comes to the Duggar daughters, there are even more children.

Jill Duggar Has 2 Sons

Jill Duggar, and her husband Derick Dillard, also have a pretty good sized little family of their own. The 26-year-old shares two children with her husband, 2-year-old Israel, and 8-month-old Samuel. It's unclear whether or not the young couple is planning on having any other children in the future.

Jessa Duggar Also Has Her Own Family

Then there's Jessa Duggar, the 25-year-old and her husband, Ben Seewald, also share two sons together, 2-year-old Spurgeon, and 1-year-old Henry. Despite rumors swirling earlier this month about another baby on the way for them, Jessa is not pregnant with baby number three, as E! News reported.

Joy-Anna Duggar Is Now A Mom To Her First Child

The there's 20-year-old Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, who recently welcomed a baby boy, Gideon, about a month ago. And fans are convinced he takes after his dad.

Jinger Duggar Will Soon Welcome Her First

Jinger Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, announced that they were pregnant in January, and so far haven't revealed the sex of their baby and it's likely that they'll keep it a secret. But, with a looming due date of sometime in July 2018, what is for sure is that the Duggar grandchildren headcount will be up to 12 by the time summer is over.

Now that Josiah Duggar is engaged to Lauren Swanson, that number could change in the near future. Guess there's always something to be counting on, right?

