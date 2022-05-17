A La Cart

Romper

The Ultimate Baby Registry Checklist

From bare-minimum essentials to prepared-for-the-apocalypse necessities

by Anne Vorrasi

It’s official — you’re having a baby. While the idea of putting together a baby registry sounded fun pre-pregnancy, now you’re in the pilot seat and realizing how stressful it can actually be. How many onesies do I need? Why are there so many kinds of bottles? What’s the difference between a bassinet and sleeper? Take a deep breath and let our baby registry checklist guide you. It’s just the right balance of bare-minimum essentials and prepared-for-the-apocalypse necessities.

Ultimately, the items you choose to include on your registry should be dictated by your lifestyle. Are you planning on traveling a lot? Then you might want to include a lightweight travel stroller in addition to an everyday one. Are you an outdoors enthusiast? Then a hiking backpack for when your child is bigger might be useful to add. Will your parents watch their grandchild regularly while you and your partner are working? Consider an extra crib or travel crib you can leave at their place. What’s the climate like where you live? Yeah, Baby might need a cozy snowsuit — or at least a stroller footmuff — if you expect below-freezing temperatures.

And then, of course, there are the just-in-case items you’ll want to stock up on, like a little bit of baby formula (even if you plan on exclusively breastfeeding), because you never know. And while you definitely want to load up on the essentials you need immediately (like diapers, clothes, and a somewhere for Baby to sleep), now’s a good time to ask for high-ticket items you know you’ll need a few months, or even a couple years, down the line, like a highchair, a car seat they can use beyond the infant months, and toys that will motivate them to walk and stand.

Clothes

One word: layers. Climate is going to play a big factor here. Will it be summertime when your baby is born? Then you probably don’t need to add a heavy jacket in the 0-3 month size. Keep in mind that, especially as newborns, they should wear one more layer than you (they can’t regulate their own body temperature fresh out of the womb), and when in doubt, size up. They’ll grow into it eventually. Seven to 10 of each of the basics (onesies, pants, socks) is a good place to start. Yes, it’s very possible your newborn will have five blowouts in one day.

  • Coming home outfit
  • Onesies: tanks, short sleeves, or long sleeves? Grab a range. Even during on the hottest days, you might end up in an air-conditioned room and will be glad you have options.
  • Pants
  • Socks
  • Sweaters
  • Bibs
  • Booties
  • Hats
  • Mitts to keep them from scratching themselves and to keep their hands warm
  • Sun hats (babies can’t wear sunscreen until they are 6 months old)
  • Sleep sack
  • Pajamas (footed or pair with socks)
  • Swaddle blankets

Shop our picks for the best infant clothes

Take Me Home Outfit Arugula | Petal
Lewis
A buttery soft newborn set is the perfect first outfit for Baby. The pieces are made from organic cotton and the set includes a wrap-style top, footed pants, and hat. Fits babies up to 10 lbs.
3-Pack Long-Sleeved Bodysuits
H&M
Stock up on cotton bodysuits. These are made from organic cotton and are available in a variety of colors and patterns. Available in sizes 0-9M.
Baby Moccasins In Ginger
Birdrock Baby
These soft leather baby moccasins are available in various colors and patterns and are easy to slip on and off Baby’s feet. Available in sizes newborn-4Y.
Sleep Bag In Stream 0.5
Kyte Baby
The safest way to keep Baby warm and cozy is with a sleep sack. These bamboo sacks come in a rainbow of colors and various weights for different temperatures. Available in sizes 0-36M.
Baby Zip Sleeper In Organic Cotton
Hanna Andersson
Hanna Andersson’s popular pajamas, also know Hannajams, are long-lasting, made from organic cotton, and come in bright, bold patterns. Available in sizes 0M-3Y.
2-Pack Cotton Footed Pants
Carter's
Tiny socks are adorable, but who really wants to deal? Footed pants are the way to go for newborns who always need their toes covered. Available in sizes P-9M.
Muslin Swaddle In Buttercup
Mini Wander
Parents love lightweight muslin swaddle blankets for their versatility: as a swaddle blanket, baby blanket, nursing or stroller cover, emergency burp cloth, you name it.

More baby necessities

Ah, the trusty binkie. It’s not a bad idea to register for a couple different brands and styles because your baby might have a favorite. A pacifier clip is not just for pacifiers. Use them to tether Baby’s favorite teether, rattle, or stuffy to them as well. Load up on burp cloths (at least 10) and keep one tossed over your shoulder at all times.

  • Pacifier
  • Pacifier clip
  • Teething toys
  • Burp cloths

Shop our picks for baby basics

Mini Lolli Pacifier Clip
Loulou Lollipop Vancouver
This easy-to-clean silicone pacifier clip works double duty as a teether for Baby as well.
Little Rainbow Baby Teether Toy
Lucy Darling
This silicone teether comes in eye-catching colors and themes, so it looks really cute in photos. It’s also easy to wash and find.
Tiger Pacifier
WubbaNub
The popular 2-in-1 pacifier-stuffy combo has become a hit because babies have an easier time holding onto the comfort item, which means the pacifier stays right where Baby wants it.
Muslin Burp Cloth 4-Pack
Parker Baby
Parker Baby’s six-layer muslin cotton burp cloths are super soft and slightly oversized (11 inches by 20 inches) for maximum coverage.

For the nursery

The big-ticket essentials you’ll probably want for the nursery are the crib, a chair and ottoman in which you can feed the baby, a baby monitor, and a changing table (typically one that doubles as a dresser for clothes storage). For sleeping, you’ll want options — even if you only plan on using a bassinet or sleeper for the first few months, you’ll need a crib eventually, so we suggest registering for it now. Find what works for your family and space. Do you need something mini? Convertible? Green-guard certified? Under $100? All these options — in practically every style — exist. If you know what your nursery theme will be, go ahead and add some decorative items to your list as well. Trust us that many people (especially your non-parent friends) will want to buy the cutest item off the registry over the most practical or essential.

  • Crib
  • Crib mattress
  • Crib sheets
  • Mattress liners
  • Mobile
  • Feeding chair and ottoman (we recommend a chair with a high back for extra comfort)
  • Nightlight
  • Baby monitor
  • Dresser/changing table
  • White noise machine
  • Hamper
  • Blackout curtains
  • Storage bins
  • Hangers
  • Decorative items: rugs, drapes, decals, art, lighting, and more
  • Cold-air humidifier

Shop our picks for the best nursery items

The Candy Cloud Crib
Nestig
Nestig’s non-toxic convertible cloud crib might feel like a splurge, but it’s a 3-in-1 item: a mini crib, standard size crib, and toddler bed. It comes with a mini mattress for the first phase of use.
Organic Cotton Crib Sheet, Rainbow
Coveted Things
The soft and whimsical crib sheets from Coveted Things are made from 100% organic cotton (Global Organic Textile Standard-certified), and they fit standard-sized crib mattresses.
Cozy-Up 2-In-1 Bedside Sleeper & Bassinet
Skip Hop
This can be used until your baby is about 5 months old. In sleeper mode, straps can adjusted to keep it secured to your bed, and a side door panel drops to reach Baby easily from bed.
Giraffe Storage Basket
West Elm
Your child will grow to love decorative storage solutions as much as you. This giraffe-shaped storage basket is both cute and utilitarian and will help tie the nursery together.
Eufy Security Video Baby Monitor With Camera and Audio
Amazon
Eufy’s bestselling video baby monitor checks all the basics: clear picture, movable camera lens, sound and movement notifications. Over 3,000 customers gave this camera a five-star review on Amazon.
Hatch Baby Rest Sound Machine, Night Light And Time-To-Rise
Amazon
Hatch’s multipurpose light and sound machine truly is a parent-friendly device. It can be controlled manually or via an intuitive app.
Portable Blackout Blind
Tommee Tippee
These portable blackout blinds are a generous size and a perfect temporary solution, whether you need it for a single nap session or until they outgrow the napping stage.

Diapering

This list covers all your diaper-changing needs at home and on-the-go. Whether you plan on using disposable or cloth diapers, there are subscription services that will deliver fresh units to you on a regular basis. (Yes, even cloth ones.) When you’re choosing a diaper bag, try to find something you and your partner will be happy with, one that has multiple compartments (to organize extra clothes, bottles, diapers, and more) and will fit in the stroller basket, because they can be really heavy once packed.

  • Changing pad
  • Diaper pail and liners
  • Diaper cream
  • Cloth or disposable diapers
  • Wipes
  • Wipes dispenser
  • Petroleum jelly (Vaseline/Aquaphor)
  • Diaper caddy
  • Diaper bag (travel-sized wipes, petroleum jelly/diaper rash cream, trash bags [use dog poop bags], hand sanitizer)

Shop our picks for diapering essentials

Lorimer Diaper Bag
State Bags
It’s technically a diaper backpack (pockets galore), but you’ll probably use it long after its intended use. Its unisex and timeless in style, and the laptop and luggage sleeve make it perfect for work and travel.
Keekaroo Peanut Changer
Amazon
No separate sheets to wash here. This water-resistant changer is easy to clean and heavier than some changing pads, so it’s less likely to slide around the changing table.
Clean Conscious Diaper
Honest
Do yourself a favor and register for a diaper and wipes subscription. You can wait to officially sign up for it after Baby is born and you know what size you need.
Quick Change Kit Bag
Storq
This practical kit comes with a changing mat and is lined with tons of pockets. It can be tossed in any bag or kept in the car and will fit under any stroller. It’s the minimalist’s diaper bag solution.
Diaper Caddy In Oatmeal
Parker Baby Co.
Might as well register for a diaper caddy that’s portable — you’ll appreciate having one you can tote from room to room in case you park yourself in one part of the house for a while.

Bathing

As a newborn, your baby should bathe in a lounging position until they are strong enough to sit upright on their own. Before you add the economy-sized body wash and lotion to your list, start with a moderately sized bottle from one or two brands to make sure your baby doesn’t have any bad reactions to them, and make sure the baby tub you opt for fits in your bathroom — or choose a collapsible option if you’re short on space.

  • Newborn tub
  • Pouring bucket
  • Toys
  • Soap
  • Wash cloth
  • Towels
  • Hair brush
  • Lotion

Shop our picks for bathing essentials

Stokke Foldable Baby Bathtub + Newborn Support
Amazon
You’ll need some sort of newborn bathing setup. If you’re tight on space, Stokke’s tub can be folded down, and the newborn insert easily clips on/off.
Dinosaur Organic Hooded Baby Towel
Crate&kids
This dinosaur hooded towel, made from absorbent organic cotton, is soft, cute, and the perfect size for Baby. For $10, it can be personalized.
Wooden Baby Hair Brush Set With Natural Bristles
Natemia
Your baby might be born bald or with a full head of hair. This assorted set of brushes will prepare you for different scenarios and hair types.
Oil & Carol Elvis The Duck
Amazon
Unlike traditional bath toys that squirt water, the adorable shapes from Oli & Carol (from classic ducks to vegetables) are completely sealed, which prevents mold from accumulating within.
Dove Baby Head To Toe Body Wash
Amazon
You should shop around to find the right shampoo and body wash for your babe. This is what worked for my child who had eczema as an infant.

Feeding

You won’t introduce solids or a highchair until your baby is at least a few months old, but items like a baby food maker (basically a specially-designed food processor) and highchair can be expensive, so now’s a good time to ask for them. And yes, even if you are planning on exclusively breastfeeding, we still suggest adding a couple bottles as well as formula to your registry because you can’t anticipate how your baby might respond to nursing and you might end up pumping. Below, we’ve broken down the supplies you’ll need for every feeding scenario.

  • Bibs
  • Spoons
  • Baby food maker
  • Baby food storage containers
  • Highchair
  • Cups, plates, bowls, and utensils

Shop our picks for feeding essentials

Stokke Tripp Trapp Chair That Grows With The Child
Buy Buy Baby
The best thing about Stokke’s Tripp Trapp highchair is that you’re really getting an investment piece. The horizontal slats are adjustable, which means you can use it even into the adult years.
Organic Cotton Burpy Bibs 2-Pack
Aden + Anais
These muslin bibs are excellent especially for when Baby is first starting to eat solids. The fabric is soft against Baby’s face (which you’ll be wiping a lot). Unbuttoned, it lays flat and doubles as a burp cloth.
First Foods Set
EZPZ Fun
Dishwasher and microwave-safe, EZPZ’s silicone dinnerware pieces are baby- and toddler-friendly. Their bowls and plates will stay in place, and the cutlery is designed for easy holding.
OXO Tot 2 oz. Baby Blocks Food Storage
The Container Store
If you decide to make your own baby food, these mini storage containers will allow you to perfectly portion out single-serving meals. Plus they’re dishwasher safe and freezer-friendly.

Breastfeeding

The items on this list are designed to make the breastfeeding process easier on the nursing parent. Yes, it can feel easy and “natural” from the get-go, but that certainly isn’t always the case. Since you have cracked nipples, engorgement, and leaking to look forward to, here are the supplies you’ll be glad you have handy.

  • Nipple pads
  • Nursing pads
  • Nursing bras and tops (at least two)
  • Milk collector
  • Nipple cream
  • Nursing pillow
  • Nursing cover

Shop our picks for breastfeeding essentials

Boppy Original Nursing Pillow And Positioner
BuyBuyBaby
The classic Boppy nursing pillow helps breastfeeding parents prop baby at an ergonomic height for nursing, and it can be used for tummy time exercises as well.
Lansinoh TheraPearl Breast Therapy Pack
Amazon
When your breasts are aching or you need help controlling milk flow, you’ll be glad you have these hot and cold therapy packs within arm’s reach.
Bamboobies Women's Reusable Nursing Pads
Amazon
Nursing? You’ll definitely leak while you’re sleeping, nursing on one side, washing the dishes — you name it. These soft washable nursing pads will help keep you from leaking through your bras and shirts.
Haakaa 3oz Manual Breast Pump
Amazon
When you’re nursing from one breast, attach this to the other to help collect leakage. Leave them on your breasts for longer to act as a manual breast pump (though they aren’t as efficient as an electric one).
The Everything Bra: Gray
Bodily
This maternity and nursing bra is made using non-toxic materials, soft enough to sleep in, and clasps in the back for easy wardrobe changes and to accommodate your changing body.

Pumping

Before adding a breast pump, check to see what your insurance will cover. Most plans will cover the machine and the bare minimum of supplies (two bottles and two flanges), but if you plan on pumping regularly, you’ll want additional accessories to make the process easier.

  • Pump and accessories
  • Hands-free pumping bra
  • Milk storage bags
  • Travel milk cooler

Shop our picks for pumping essentials

Simple Wishes Hands-Free Breast Pump Bra
Amazon
If you’re pumping, it behooves you to get a hands-free pumping bra so you can multitask, even if it’s just to doom scroll. This one accommodates a wide range of sizes.
Lansinoh Breastmilk Storage Bags
Amazon
If you’re pumping, you’ll go through a ton of milk storage bags. These are sturdy but thin, which makes them ideal for warming up milk.
PackIt Freezable Baby Bottle Cooler For Breastmilk And Formula
Amazon
A baby bottle cooler is a must for people who are pumping away from home and need a way to keep their breastmilk cold while in transit. This one fits bottles and bags.

Formula/bottle-feeding

Before you buy a fleet of bottles with a single nipple style, add a variety to your registry (including a colic-friendly one) because your baby might have a strong preference, and you may find that you do, too. Some things to consider: Is it easy to wash? Glass is great, but do you really want to carry around the extra weight? Do you want a gentle dishwashing solution for baby bottles? How do you plan on sterilizing the baby bottles — dishwasher, bottle sterilizer, or stovetop?

  • Bottles and nipples in various sizes
  • Formula
  • Bottle brush
  • Drying rack
  • Dishwasher basket (for nipples and small accessories)
  • Bottle sterilizer
  • Formula dispenser
  • Bottle warmer

Shop our picks for bottle-feeding essentials

Dr. Brown's Baby Bottle Anti-Colic Narrow Bottle
Amazon
Your baby hopefully won’t be colicky, but it doesn’t hurt to be prepared. If the interior straw isn’t necessary, you simply don’t have to use it.
Boon Bundle Feeding Set
Amazon
Sure, you have a dishwasher, but the reality is, you’ll end up hand-washing bottles, pacifiers, and teethers from time to time. This drying rack accommodates those small items.
Baby Brezza Advanced Formula Dispenser Machine
Amazon
Formula feeders love this formula dispenser. It deposits the perfect ratio of warm water to formula powder.
Munchkin Sponge Bottle Brush
Amazon
Keep a couple of bottle brushes on hand. The head of this brush fits through the most narrow bottle necks and the set comes with small, nipple-cleaning brushes. It’s dishwasher-safe, of course.

First aid and baby care

You can buy first aid baby items for your newborn individually, but there are also many kits that pre-package most of the essentials for you.

  • First aid kit
  • Nasal aspirator/snot sucker/boogie spoon
  • Rectal thermometer for the most accurate reading
  • Nail file and/or clippers

Pick up a first aid kit

FridaBaby Baby Basics Kit
Amazon
This kit comes with basic baby care essentials: a nose aspirator; “Windi,” which helps Baby pass gas; nail file and clippers; and a soft, silicone brush to help gently remove cradle cap.

Gear for getting around

Some people have a fleet of strollers (one for travel, one for jogging, one for walking around the neighborhood), while others opt for one they can use for all occasions. Here are some questions to ask yourself while shopping:

  • How heavy is it?
  • Am I going to travel with it? Does it fold up easily?
  • If I have another child within a couple of years, will it accommodate two children?
  • How much trunk space will it take up?
  • Does it work with the car seat I have my eye on?
  • Do I want to go jogging with it?
  • Do I have space at home to store more than one stroller?

The stroller and car seat can be purchased as part of a travel set or individually. If you’re buying them individually, make sure the infant car seat and stroller are compatible (in most cases they will be as long as you get the right adapter).

  • Stroller and compatible accessories: rain guard, cup holder, stroller organizer, travel bag (if you want to check it in at the airport), umbrella, tray. Look at what your favorite brand offers and add accordingly.
  • The everyday stroller
  • The travel stroller
  • The jogging stroller
  • Stroller distractions (toys!)
  • Car seat
  • Car seat mirror
  • Car seat cover/winter bunting for baby
  • Baby car seat cover
  • Car seat adapter for stroller
  • Shade for car window
  • Baby wrap and/or carrier
  • Travel crib/playpen
  • Bouncer/swing

We’ve included baby carriers in this category, too. Baby wearing is one of the great joys of new parenthood, but you’ll need to start with a wrap or carrier designed for an infant and then move up to something bigger for when your baby can hold their head up.

Shop our picks for baby gear

Baby Bjorn Bouncer Bliss In Landscape
Buy Buy Baby
This soft baby bouncer takes up minimal space (and can be stored flat) and can be easily washed in the washing machine. When Baby is a little older, their own kicks will gently bounce the chair.
Baby Wrap - Natural & Grey Stripe
Solly Baby
You and Baby will love Solly’s soft and slightly stretchy baby wraps (made in Los Angeles, from sustainably sourced trees). It suits petite and plus-size parents.
Corso Primo ClearTex Travel System
Chicco
Parents love Chicco’s travel systems for the quality, price, and convenience of buying a compatible car seat and stroller. The materials in this model have been tested for low chemical emissions — a rarity.
Guava Family Lotus Travel Crib - Backpack Portable
Amazon
If you’re actually planning on traveling with your travel crib, it’s worth it to splurge on this item because it is lighter and just easier to use and assemble. Guava is a parent favorite.
Evenflo Gold Revolve360 Rotational All-In-1 Convertible Car Seat
Amazon
Evenflo’s ingenious rotating car seat makes buckling babies and toddlers infinitely easier because the seat pivots 360 degrees. No wonder if has a five-star rating on Amazon.
LíLLÉbaby X Bink Bundle
LíLLÉbaby
As Baby grows, you’ll want a baby carrier that is ergonomic, breathes, and is comfortable. LíLLÉbaby makes carriers that cater to different lifestyles and seasons.
UPPAbaby MINU V2 Stroller In Greyson
BuyBuyBaby
UPPAbaby’s new lightweight stroller supports up to 50 pounds, is car seat-compatible, has an XL canopy and basket, and opens and collapses with one hand.
Donkey 5 Mono Bassinet And Seat Stroller
Bugaboo
For parents of multiples (twins or different ages), Bugaboo’s new Donkey 5 can be extended by width to accommodate two bassinets and/or seats side by side (as opposed to stacked).

Playtime

When shopping for books and toys for newborns and infants, have no shame about caring whether it’s cute (you have to look at it, too, after all). Of course, you also want toys that are safe and good for your child’s development. High-contrast books are best for newborns whose eyes are still developing. Are you intrigued by the Montessori method of teaching? Stick to non-battery-operated options. And if you’re already mapping our your baby’s tummy time schedule, a cute activity mat will keep then entertained.

  • Activity mat
  • Mirror, rattles, and soft toys to encourage tummy time
  • Books (high-contrast are best for newborns)
  • Play gym
  • Milestone blocks/blankets

Shop our favorite newborn toys and books

Janod Mirrors Box - Wooden Triangle Shaped Reflection Game
Amazon
This five-sided toy has mirrors on multiple sides — perfect for tummy time. When Baby is sitting up, they will love playing with the colored “magnifying” glasses which attach by gentle magnets.
Haba Kringelring Clutching Toy
Bella Luna Toys
This non-toxic toy is a rattle, grasping toy, and teether. It makes a gentle sound when shaken and is lightweight enough for Baby to hold up even with just one hand.
The Play Gym & Accessories
Lovevery
Baby can play with Lovevery’s Play Gym while on their tummy or back. The machine-washable mat reveals four colorful panels to pique Baby’s visual, audio, and tactile curiosities.
Indestructibles Baby Faces: A Book Of Happy, Silly, Funny Faces
Amazon
The Indestructible books are exactly that: rip-, water-, tear-proof books that babies love to look at and chew on. They weigh nothing, making them diaper-bag-friendly, and are machine washable.
Tana Hoban Black & White Board Book
Amazon
Your baby’s eyes will take a little bit of time adjusting to the real world, and the first thing they will be able to discern are high-contrast patterns. This is a great first book for baby.
Bashful Shimmer Bunny
Jellycat London
Warning: You’re about to be inundated with ridiculously cute stuffies from Jellycat. Why not start your collection with a personalized bunny?

For parents

It is entirely appropriate to register for things that your baby can neither wear nor play with. Want a birth photographer? Have your eye on a beautiful baby memento book? Dreaming about having a professional cleaner come and sanitize the house before you give birth? Don’t be shy about adding anything that will make your life (and especially your recovery) easier and you happier.

Shop these great gifts for parents

Baby Book | The Story Of You
Artifact Uprising
This beautiful, linen-bound baby book is a photo journal that encourages you to record your child’s milestones, big and small. It comes in a rainbow of colors, from navy to petal pink.
Tree By Kerri Lee Baby Age Blocks
Maisonette
You’re going to take a million photos of your child. These adorable blocks will help you timestamp them in a cute and obvious way.

Safety

Your baby will be on the move and exploring every nook and cranny of their home before you know it. Even if your baby is kept contained within a playpen, you still need to make sure any area they can reach is properly baby-proofed.

  • Playpen
  • Baby gates
  • Cabinet locks
  • Outlet covers
  • Door handle covers
  • Corner protectors

Shop safety supplies

Inland Furniture Inc. Baby Wooden Safety Gate
Wayfair
This modular, minimalist fence allows you to create a designated play area. Combine more than one set if desired. Hang toys and activities from the beam to keep your child entertained.
Safety 1st Easy Install 28" Walk Thru Gate
Amazon
This easy-to-install baby gate fits openings between 29-38 inches. The latch is not difficult for adults to operate. With fewer horizontal bars across, it’s harder for toddlers to climb over.
Heelalbaby Outlet Covers (45-Pack) With Hidden Pull Handle
Amazon
These outlet covers are easier for parents to remove than the simple plastic ones that just sit flush against the wall but not easy enough for babies to unlock and pull out on their own.

Remember, your baby registry is for you and your family. Take some time to think about your priorities, ask your friends for their recommendations, push some strollers around at a baby store (fold and unfold them and pick them up while you’re there), and volunteer to watch a baby you know for some firsthand experience to get an understanding of what you do and don’t like about certain types of products. Then carve out a generous chunk of space in your home for all your gear (if you can), send a prayer that everything comes with a gift receipt, and watch the presents roll in.