9 Baby Sprinkle Gifts That Parents Actually Want

When a mom-to-be has a child but wants to find a way to celebrate having another, she may be stumped for ideas. A great way to gather those who want to celebrate a second, third, fourth, or beyond is to throw a smaller “sprinkle” instead of a super-sized shower. But because the mom-to-be may have a lot of the baby essentials already from their other children, you may wonder what the best gifts you can give for a sprinkle include.

If the parents have a registry, it's probably a good idea to not go rogue and buy them something that’s not on the list. After all, they know what they need (or most likely, don’t want), and by having a registry, they’re doing guests a favor by taking out the guesswork of what to give as a gift. In addition to getting items that they might not have yet, they might also fill their registries with products/brands that have worked well for them with their other children, and simply need to stock up on items that they’ll blow through, like size 1 diapers.

There are a lot of great avenues to explore when you’re considering presents for parents who already have a child. And when you consider the essential items that a baby uses every day, there are a ton of options. Here are some that will help to make their sprinkle a success.

1 Clothes urbazon/E+/Getty Images All it takes is for one diaper blowout to ruin an adorable onesie. That’s why clothing is always an excellent option, since babies grow out of, wear down, or soil clothes quickly. But it's especially thoughtful if it's been a while since the first child was born and Mom donated or got rid of all the clothes. Going for the basics – like onesies, pajamas, socks, or sleeper sacks – will always be appreciated.

2 Diapers & Wipes Listen, diapers are diapers. No one is going to get more excited about them because they’re in a tiered formation or resemble a wedding cake. What a new parent will be ecstatic about is a box of diapers, though, be it disposable or cloth, along with some wipes. It can save them some cash, and they’re items that they’re always going to need. Because there’s nothing worse than changing your baby in the middle of the night and realizing that you’ve only got one wipe left — and it’s a 3-4 wipe diaper change.

3 Gift Cards For sprinkles that are sans registry, you might want to go the gift card route. Sure, sticking a piece of plastic into a card and calling it a day might not seem satisfying (because wrapping paper and bows might seem like more of a gift to you), but gift cards can be the ultimate gift, since they allow parents to pick out exactly what they want, when they want it.

4 Bibs & Burp Cloths Sure, spit up might not be the sexiest thought behind a gift, but bibs and burp cloths are a perfect present for the mom-to-be. As a sprinkle gift, they’re ideal because they’re an item that parents tend to go through quickly, thanks to tiny tummies that projectile vomit at will. And because they're used for food messes and spit up, you can only throw them through the wash so many times before stains set in for good.

5 Monthly Box Subscriptions If you thought it was hard enough to get out of the house with one kid, add on an infant and the fun really begins. For days when stepping out (much less a shower) seem like an impossibility, subscription boxes are a blessing. It might take a bit more work to figure out which subscription box would suit the family, but basics like meal-prep boxes, snack boxes, book or activity subscriptions for the older siblings, (or even just a good wine, cheese, or chocolate box subscription for mom to enjoy when Baby takes a 10-minute snooze), are solid choices.

7 Toiletries For Baby Items like diaper rash cream, soap, and lotion go quick. Because parents often have a favorite brand or product by the time they've been through raising one baby, this gift may be best if you can find out what they already use. Once you know what products work best, this can be a helpful gift to prevent a late night trip to the store next time they run out of rash cream.

8 Double Stroller Just because the party is a sprinkle doesn’t mean you shouldn’t give a supersized gift. If Mom is adding a second baby to the mix, they’re going to need a stroller to accommodate the extra kiddo. Double strollers are ideal for quick trips to the store when an older child decides that their legs just won’t work. You find ones that are one seat behind the other, or side to side. Be sure to choose one that has plenty of storage for all the essentials that they’ll have to tote with them (which is basically everything except the kitchen sink).