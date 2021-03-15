22 April Baby Names For Your Spring Baby

The month of April, filled with fresh blooms and new beginnings, is an amazing time to have a baby. And there’s no shortage of inspiration for April baby names that celebrate the month’s association with all things spring. Here’s a fresh pick of names for your own little sprout.

When it’s time to name your April baby, consider all the amazing monikers related to the springtime season. There are so many beautiful names associated with the plants (and especially flowers) that the season is known for, so definitely consider your own favorite flowers as a potential name. Other natural sources of inspiration, such as those famous April showers, also come into play. (If you’re into this idea, then there are plenty more nature-inspired baby names to consider such as Idra or Sage.)

But changing seasons are hardly the only source of inspiration. Consider the two zodiac signs that show up in the month of April, which are Aries (March 21 to April 19) and Taurus (April 21 to May 21). Then there’s the birthstone — and April has a great one — and even birth flowers. Lastly, so many holidays that you can use for inspiration occur in April, including some pretty unexpected ones that would make a great “so how did you decide to name your baby?” story one day. These meaningful and sometimes whimsical names are all perfect for your baby born in April.

1 April Hendra Pranata / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images Ok, so maybe this one is a little on the nose. But the name April, which means “to open,” according to Nameberry, is definitely an option.

2 Aries Meaning “ram,” the name Aries is a solid choice for parents who enjoy zodiac-inspired names, according to Nameberry. There are many more Aries-inspired baby names to consider, too, such as Aiden or Ramses.

3 Blaze Continuing the Aries trend, consider names that reflect this fire sign. Blaze is a strong, fiery name for any baby.

4 Chance Because National Take A Chance Day falls on April 23, consider this name choice for your lucky little baby. Meaning “good fortune,” the name Chance is also cool thanks to its association with Chance the Rapper, according to The Bump.

5 Clay Originally a name for those who worked with clay, the name Clay is another nature-inspired idea, according to Baby Names. It’s also fitting for babies born under the sign of Taurus, which is an earth sign.

6 Clover Meaning “meadow flower,” the name Clover is another beautiful option, according to Baby Names. Plus, your child will always have the word “love” right in the middle of their name, which is such a sweet thought.

7 Daisy Julia Christe/fStop/Getty Images The birth flower for April, Daisy is a quintessential springtime flower, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

8 Diamond April’s birthstone is the diamond, according to the American Gem Society. Consider naming your own kid after this prized jewel.

9 Ethan Paulo Sousa / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images Did you have a bullish Taurus baby? The name Ethan means strength, according to Baby Name Wizard. Strength is a quality that Taurus signs are famous for having, according to Horoscope.

10 Fintan Meaning “bull,” the name Fintan is another excellent option for your Taurus baby. Plus, your kid could always go by Finn as a nickname.

11 Flint Another “earthy” name, Flint refers to a type of stone, according to Appellation Mountain. It’s a fun option if you want a name with a little edge.

12 Flora Meaning flower, the name Flora is an excellent choice for your springtime baby, according to Nameberry. It’s also the name of the Roman goddess of flowers and vegetation, according to World History Encyclopedia.

13 Gaia The Greek goddess of the earth, Gaia is another option that celebrates mother nature, according to British Baby Names. And because Earth Day is celebrated on April 22, according to National Today, this beautiful name is especially fitting.

14 Haruka Meaning “spring flower,” Haruka is another gorgeous choice for your April baby’s name, according to Nameberry. It also sounds lovely when you say it out loud.

15 Indra The name Indra means “possessing drops of rain,” according to Nameberry. It’s a nod to those famous April showers.

16 Iris Shutterstock The word Iris means rainbow, and it’s also the name of a type of flower with especially showy petals, according to Dictionary. Basically, it’s a perfect name.

17 Izumi Meaning “spring of water,” the name Izumi is a bright and lovely choice, according to Behind the Name.

18 Leif Although the name Leif really means “descendent” or “heir,” the name just sounds so much like the word “leaf,” according to Nameberry. It’s a clever way to give your child a nature-based name.

19 Page World Book Day occurs on April 23, according to National Today. It’s the perfect reason to choose a bookish name for your baby, such as Page.

20 Poppy Shutterstock Meaning “from the flower,” Poppy is a bright and peppy-sounding name, according to Baby Names. It’s also a colorful flower that blooms in late spring.

21 Rainn This name is a straightforward ode to the especially rainy month of April. Rayne and Raine are some alternate spellings.