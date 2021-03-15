Baby Names
22 April Baby Names For Your Spring Baby
And yes, there are a lot of flower-inspired names on the list
The month of April, filled with fresh blooms and new beginnings, is an amazing time to have a baby. And there’s no shortage of inspiration for April baby names that celebrate the month’s association with all things spring. Here’s a fresh pick of names for your own little sprout.
When it’s time to name your April baby, consider all the amazing monikers related to the springtime season. There are so many beautiful names associated with the plants (and especially flowers) that the season is known for, so definitely consider your own favorite flowers as a potential name. Other natural sources of inspiration, such as those famous April showers, also come into play. (If you’re into this idea, then there are plenty more nature-inspired baby names to consider such as Idra or Sage.)
But changing seasons are hardly the only source of inspiration. Consider the two zodiac signs that show up in the month of April, which are Aries (March 21 to April 19) and Taurus (April 21 to May 21). Then there’s the birthstone — and April has a great one — and even birth flowers. Lastly, so many holidays that you can use for inspiration occur in April, including some pretty unexpected ones that would make a great “so how did you decide to name your baby?” story one day. These meaningful and sometimes whimsical names are all perfect for your baby born in April.