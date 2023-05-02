Children, partners, and mom friends, don’t forget: Mother’s Day is coming up here in the U.S., and it’s the day to show the mothers in your life how much you love and appreciate them. Whether you’re searching for the perfect Mother’s Day gift for your spouse or need something you can ship to your mother-in-law and be done with it, Mother’s Day bouquets are always a good idea. These arrangements are especially great if you want to shop online for juuust the thing and have it delivered to her door.

When you’re shopping for Mother’s Day flowers to buy online, be sure to browse around and look for new brands you’ve never tried before. There are so many innovative floral sites making seriously swoon-worthy arrangements these days, and some offering products you might have never thought of (like preserved baby blue roses).

And don’t be afraid to consider bouquet-adjacent gifts as well. The mom who’s obsessed with her indoor plants would certainly appreciate a new one, and the interior design expert moms (or those who appreciate it, even if having their kids’ toys strewn everywhere ruins their own) will love a dried arrangement in a carefully curated color palette. Like any good gift, the right Mother’s Day bouquet will reflect who Mom is and what she likes. And these particular arrangements can be ordered and delivered without you ever leaving your house.

1 A classic Mother’s Day bouquet Reign Maker Farm Girl Flowers $109 see on farm girl flowers The Reign Maker from Farm Girl Flowers is everything you could want in a Mother’s Day floral arrangement — it’s romantic, soft, and has so much dimension. It includes around 40 stems (including roses, ranunculus, and anemones) and a matching vase.

2 An arrangement from The Kardashians’ florist Vanda Envy Jeff Leatham $450 see on jeff leatham If you’re shopping for high-end Mother’s Day flowers to buy online, look no further than the studio of Kardashian favorite, Jeff Leatham. The black calla lilies in his Vanda Envy arrangement look sleek and glossy paired with the vibrant, soft orchids.

3 A bouquet of multicolor tulips The Parasol Urban Stems $58 see on urban stems Simple but still stunning, The Parasol arrangement from Urban Stems is made up of 12 stems and arrives ready to pop in to Mom’s favorite vase (or you can add one to your order). The blooms range in color from pale pink to almost red.

4 Dried florals in bold hues Princess Bouquet For Love of Pampas $79 see on for love of pampas Every dried floral arrangement on For Love of Pampas looks like it belongs in an interior design magazine. The Princess Bouquet is inspired by the new beginnings of the spring season. It arrives ready to pop into a vase, or you can select a curated one for an additional $39.

5 A real miniature hibiscus Hibiscus Tabletop Bloomscape $89 see on bloomscape For the summer loving mom, shipping her a live tabletop hibiscus is a fun twist on the typical Mother’s Day flower delivery. These plants should be kept on outdoors for plenty of direct sunlight. Each one is between 13 and 18 inches tall, and arrives potted and ready to display.

6 Preserved roses delivered to her door Essential Crystal Baby Blue 9 Rose Forever New York $140 $169 see on rose forever new york This Mother’s Day flower delivery will last well past the month of May — in fact, Rose Forever’s preserved roses will look this beautiful for an entire year. Choose from an array of bright and pastel roses, which are then neatly arranged in a Parisian crystal hat box.

7 Mother’s Day flowers for minimalists Tulip Magnolia Branches Terrain $68 see on terrain Is the mom in your life always flipping through Arch Digest and planning her next renovation? Then she’ll love the look of the fresh tulip magnolia branches from Terrain. Within a few weeks, the buds will open and reveal delicate pink and white petals.

8 A house plant for green thumb moms Calathea Rattlesnake with Sandstone Planter 1-800-Flowers $59.99 see on 1-800-flowers Is the mom you’re shopping for really proud of her indoor plant collection? Then she’ll love the calathea rattlesnake, which symbolizes good luck and positivity. It’s a little harder to find than any old pothos or succulent, so she’ll love adding it to her plant family.

9 A bright bouquet of all her favorite flowers The Mother's Day Bouquet Terrain $98 see on terrain Ranunculus, peonies, tulips, and even snapdragons come together beautifully in this vibrant pink Mother’s Day bouquet. The 35-stem arrangement arrives in brown kraft paper without a vase, but you can add one to your purchase if the mom you’re buying for doesn’t have one at home.

10 Silk poppies she’ll cherish forever High Quality Artificial Silk Poppies - 9 Stems Etsy $72 see on etsy Does the mom you’re shopping for always keep fresh flowers in the house? These artificial silk poppies have the look of real blooms but, with the occasional dusting, will last a lifetime.

11 For moms who love sunflowers Hello Sunshine Deluxe Bouquet FTD $73 see on ftd Moms can be such a ray of sunshine in your life. If that’s how your own mother, your partner, or your best mom friend make you feel, send some joy her way with the Hello Sunshine bouquet. It’s loaded with sunflowers, daisies, and snapdragons, arriving with a vase and ready to display.

12 Three months of Mother’s Day flower deliveries Three Bouquet Gift Trio Deluxe The Bouqs Co. $189 $222 The Bouqs Co. If one day just isn’t enough, spoil Mom for the next few months with The Three Bouquet Gift Trio from The Bouqs Co. She’ll be subscribed to receive a fresh flower delivery each month, meaning she’ll enjoy new flowers from you all summer long.

13 Faux peonies Mom can enjoy all year Faux Pink Peony Arrangement in Small Vase Williams Sonoma $224.95 see on williams sonoma Depending on where you live, fresh peonies can be expensive. For the mom who loves their look, keep her in peonies year-round by sending the Faux Pink Peony Arrangement from Williams Sonoma. You’ll know you chose well when you see it displayed on her dining table the next time you visit.

14 A pre-planted bulb garden Rainbow Tulip Bulb Garden Proflowers $50 see on proflowers Gift Mom a pop of color for her outdoor space that she doesn’t have to work at — this Rainbow Tulip Bulb Garden arrives with the bulbs already planted in a decorative basket. All she has to do is mind the soil and wait for Mother Nature to do her thing.

15 Mother’s Day flowers to build together Orchid 10311 LEGO $49.99 see on lego Want to gift Mom a floral arrangement that doubles as the perfect date-night activity? While you two enjoy each other’s company, you can carefully construct the LEGO Orchid and decide where you’ll display it as a reminder of your new Mother’s Day memories.

Whichever Mother’s Day bouquet you send the mom you love, she’s sure to appreciate the thought you put into choosing it. And hey, now she’ll have a beautiful new centerpiece for her homemade Mother’s Day brunch (hint hint).