And Just Like That... Season 3 Has Officially Been Confirmed

What is it about Carrie Bradshaw and her ever-evolving array of friends that keeps us hooked? We had six seasons of Sex and the City plus two movies, and we were still clamoring for more. And Just Like That... has been keeping us riveted, either out of frustration, fascination, or a bewitching combination of both, for two seasons. It’s not enough. We still want more. And we are getting more. Here’s everything we know about And Just Like That... Season 3 so far.

And Just Like That... Season 2 brought back some fan favorites.

While the first season of And Just Like That... was defined by the loss of two big characters, Mr. Big (Chris Noth), Stanford Blatch (the late Willie Garson), and our beloved Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), Season 2 of the hit series has been much more hopeful. Aidan Shaw (John Corbett) has returned to rekindle his love affair with Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), and Samantha herself makes a highly anticipated cameo in the season finale on Aug. 24. The season has also been a great one for Charlotte Yorke Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis) as she finally finds herself again after being lost in her role as a mom and wife. We can’t get enough. And fortunately, we are definitely getting more.

Season 3 of And Just Like That... has been confirmed.

Max announced on Aug. 22 that fans of And Just Like That... need not worry. A third season has been ordered for the series. “We are thrilled to spend more time in the Sex And The City universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors,” series creator Michael Patrick King said in a statement to E! News. “And Just Like That…here comes season three.”

When will Season 3 of And Just Like That... premiere?

Work won’t begin on Season 3 of And Just Like That... until the current Hollywood writers and actors strikes are resolved, so it’s impossible to guess when the next season will debut. But hopefully the third season will be in line with the first two, which both premiered within one year of each other.

Who will star in Season 3 of And Just Like That...?

It stands to reason that original cast members like Parker, Davis, Cynthia Nixon, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, and Mario Cantone will return, but what about some of the newer cast members? Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman have all become series regulars, as have Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang, and Alexa Swinton. Then there’s Sara Ramirez, who plays Che Diaz. Will Che be back as well? And what will happen to Aidan? Will he return?

It’s all up in the air for now. All we can do is bask in the knowledge that the Sex and the City universe will continue to exist on Max. May it never end.