Andy Cohen's Son Ben Has “Low-Key” Plans For His 5th Birthday Party

Andy Cohen’s son Ben is making plans (or dare we assume, “calculations”) for his fifth birthday. And in the kind of move we’d expect from this witty, gentle, sweets-loving king, he has decided that he is aiming for something a “low-key” this year. Because Benjamin Cohen is nothing if not a young boy who absolutely knows his own mind.

Cohen spoke to People recently about life with his two children, 4-year-old son Benjamin and 20-month-old daughter Lucy, whom he is raising as a single dad. As anyone who follows Cohen on social media knows, his son Benjamin is a real little character. Something his dad appreciates to no end. “He's so funny, and that tickles me for obvious reasons,” Cohen told the outlet. “I love it that he makes me laugh. I posted something the other day where he was collecting bottle caps and I said, 'What are you gonna do with these bottles?' And he said, 'I'm gonna put them on bottles.' I mean, it's quite literal, but I thought, 'Oh, you're smart.’”

Smart enough to know exactly what he wants his fifth birthday party to look like.

When Benjamin turns five next month, he has instructed his dad to keep things “low-key” for his celebrations. “I walked him to school today and he said he wants a very low-key birthday party. So I haven't started planning, but I do think we're just going to do something around the house, which is fine with me,” Cohen told People. I don’t know about you but I’m sort of dying to know what a 4-year-old considers low-key.

If we could use a template of all of Ben’s interests his father has shared with us thus far, I think we could plan his party for him. First, let him wake up before everyone in the house and eat chips or Reese’s peanut butter cups or even old, stale gingerbread houses in private. That’s one of his favorite things. Try to stop him before he starts to feel sick. Then ask him for his personal calculations to find out if he is planning on a good day or a bad one. Of course none of this can start until dad builds a LEGO set with him and maybe let him watch TV and stay home from school. Maybe Uncle John (Mayer) can come over and play a few songs; an unplugged set, if you will.

Actually, this all sounds like kind of a genius idea for anyone’s birthday party. Ben might be on to something.