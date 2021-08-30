New Study Estimates Blue Ivy Is Worth $1 Billion

Rihanna is not the only A-List celebrity on billionaire status. Blue Ivy Carter is also set to be a billionaire in her own right. According to a recent study by Electric Ride on Cars, researchers estimate that the oldest child of JAY-Z and Beyoncé made the list of the world’s richest kids. In fact, Blue is the third richest kid in the world with a future net worth of $1 billion.

The 9-year-old trails just behind Kate Middleton and Prince William’s oldest son, Prince George of Cambridge, at $3 billion and Princess Charlotte, who took the #1 spot with a net worth of $5 billion. And, according to the study, Prince Louis ties with Blue Ivy at $1 billion. Their cousin, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, the oldest child of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, takes the 11th spot with a net worth of $30 million.

Other kids on the top 10 list include Suri Cruise, the daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes; Vivienne and Knox Jolie Pitt, the twins of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt; and Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s daughter, Stormi Webster.

While it’s impossible to know what exactly their bank accounts look like, Electric Ride on Cars says they reached their findings by sourcing data Celebrity Net Worth, a site that collects data on the wealth and finances of celebrities. The toy company stressed that the figures included in this study “should be treated as estimates only.”

Estimates aside, JAY-Z rapped in his 2017 song “Legacy” his generational plans for his family. “Generational wealth, that's the key,” he raps. “My parents ain't have s***, so that ship started with me.”

In many ways, Blue was destined for greatness and her parents are securing her financial future. Blue already has writing credits under her name, which will undoubtedly secure the checks for years to come. She laid her voice down to Matthew Cherry’s audiobook, Hair Love. She also co-wrote her mother’s award-winning hit “Brown Skin Girl,” which made her the second-youngest Grammy winner of all time. In return, she paid homage to her father by turning her Grammy into a golden sippy cup.

Blue is also the face of her mother’s IVY Park Kids, along with her twin brother and sister, Rumi and Sir. For the September 2021 cover story with Harper’s Bazaar, Beyoncé shared one of the most satisfying moments of being the young (future) billionaire’s mother. And it wasn’t about wealth! “One of my most satisfying moments as a mom is when I found Blue one day soaking in the bath with her eyes closed,” the 39-year-old shared with the magazine, “using blends I created and taking time for herself to decompress and be at peace.”