There's Only One Way To Watch Happy New Year, Charlie Brown! In 2020

There's no better way to wrap up 2020 than with the Peanuts. And due to the pandemic and safety measures in place, it's safe to assume that many New Year's Eve plans will be spent at home, possibly in pajamas, in front of the TV. This year, however, watching Happy New Year, Charlie Brown! will be a little different than your family has previously enjoyed the holiday special.

Stream It

As was the case with the Charlie Brown Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas specials, Happy New Year, Charlie Brown! has moved to AppleTV+. "It’s the night of Peppermint Patty’s New Year’s Eve bash, but Charlie Brown has to write a book report about War and Peace," Apple's description of the special reads. "Hoping to join the fun for a special dance with the Little Red-Haired Girl, he tries desperately to finish in time."

If you don't already have a subscription, which start at $4,99 a month, you can check out the service for free for a seven days and watch the 1985 New Year’s Eve special in 2020.

In 2018, Apple acquired the rights to the Peanuts content, taking the specials off TV, and part of the deal will include brand new holiday specials. According to a press release from earlier this year, Apple TV+, Peanuts Worldwide, Lee Mendelson Film Production, and WildBrain are working to create "new original series and specials," including one for New Year's Eve, Mother's Day, Earth Day, and Back To School.

It Will Not Air On TV

Although the Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and Christmas specials aired on PBS in 2020, Happy New Year, Charlie Brown! will not air on TV, Cult of Mac has reported.

Celebrate Virtually With Charlie Brown

If you want to add a little more Charlie Brown into your NYE plans, the Charles M. Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa, California is hosting a virtual online event for families on Thursday, Dec. 31.

The Noon-year’s Eve celebration kicks off at 11 a.m. EST online and wraps up at noon. There will be "Peanuts-themed crafts, special appearances by Snoopy and Woodstock, and a countdown to the museum’s annual up-down balloon drop," according to the museum's event page. Tickets range between $10 to $15 to attend and registration is available on the Schulz Museum's website.

Although TV airings of the 1985 special aren't available, families can still enjoy watching Peppermint Patty’s New Year’s Eve bash and wonder if Charlie Brown will finish his book report in time to attend it.