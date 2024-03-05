Kailyn Lowry Says Her Boyfriend Elijah Scott Got A Vasectomy: "He Survived"

Now that Kailyn Lowry is a mom of seven, it seems she might have made the decision to call it quits with more children. Certainly she won’t be having any more children with her boyfriend Elijah Scott because he recently went in for a vasectomy, and the Teen Mom OG star was happy to report that “he survived” the ordeal.

Lowry welcomed twins with Scott, son Verse and daughter Valley, back in January, just one year after the couple welcomed son Rio together. As Lowry noted on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, this makes Scott a man who is “about to be 26 and has three children,” which is why he decided to get a vasectomy.

To be clear, Lowry herself, who is mom to four older sons from previous relationships — Isaac, 14; Lincoln, 10; Lux, 6; Creed, 3 — had already made the decision to have her tubes tied after the twins’ birth as well. She had a tubal ligation done after her twins were delivered, and shared on her Barely Famous podcast that she knew she was ready to call it quits to having more children. “I was signing the paperwork for the tubes, they were like, ‘You could have [several side effects],’” she told her listeners, per Us Weekly. “In the side effects they include regret. I was like, ‘Oh, seven kids, I would never regret this.’ I would be lying if I didn’t have quick glimmers of thought [after it was done].”

So when it came time for Scott to have a vasectomy, the couple were basically doubling down on no more kids.

Kailyn Lowry shared that her boyfriend “survived” his vasectomy. Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Some of Lowry’s fans might have been surprised to find that she had really decided to stop having children, despite the fact that her oldest son Isaac did say prior to the twins’ birth that he wanted her to stop having kids because she would just have “more and more boys.” Lowry teased that she might want to have an eighth baby because her “daughter needs a sister,” and when an incredibly rude social media user asked her “when u gettin’ spayed?” Lowry shot back with, “Eh, maybe after I have triplets or quads.”

That will not be the case now, because Lowry and Scott have both made the decision to call it quits with more babies. Isaac must be so happy.