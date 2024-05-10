Kim Kardashian Got 5-Year-Old Son Psalm A Mini Tesla To "Match Mommy"

It is getting more and more challenging for Kim Kardashian to top herself when it comes to her kids’ birthdays. The mom of four has always been all about those lavish birthday parties and expensive gifts, but now she might have painted herself into a corner. Because Kim Kardashian gave her youngest son Psalm a mini Tesla so that he could “match Mommy,” and now she’s going to have to top that one next year. Which, considering he just turned 5, means a long road ahead for her, birthday-wise.

The Skims mogul celebrated her son Psalm’s birthday on Thursday with friends, family, and a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles birthday cake, all of which sounds pretty normal for a 5-year-old birthday party. Until you add in the gift Kardashian gave her son — a mini Tesla Cybertruck, which retails for around $1,500, to ride around the property. Or, as Psalm said he planned to do in an Instagram Story, “drive this to school.” Which is kind of understandable since the Tesla Cybertruck is so much like his mom’s full sized vehicle.

“Now you match mommy, huh?” she asked Psalm before telling him that he cannot, in fact, drive his mini Tesla Cybertruck to schoolIt’s okay though, don’t feel bad for him. He rode it around his family compound with his 9-year-old brother Saint sitting in the back seat.

Kim Kardashian bought her son a mini Tesla. Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian, who co-parents Saint, Psalm, 11-year-old daughter North, and 6-year-old daughter Chicago with ex-husband Kanye West, has always been a fan of lavishing thoughtful gifts on her kids. Whether she’s writing personal notes from the Tooth Fairy along with Roblox gift cards instead of cash (because cash is so over) or giving North a $65,000 velvet coat that once belonged to Michael Jackson when she was just 6 years old, she is constantly upping her game. And that will surely only get tougher as her kids get older.

Maybe Kardashian should take some advice from mom Kris Jenner, who recently decided she couldn’t afford to take her grandkids out for dinner because she was worried she might offer to buy them cars after one too many cocktails. Everyone needs boundaries, right?