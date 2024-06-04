Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have had a busy month. Between heading off to Nigeria together for an official visit and Prince Harry popping back to England on Invictus business, the parents have also celebrated the birthdays of both of their children. First their son Archie turned 5 years old in May, and now their daughter Lilibet celebrated her third birthday. While the parents are famously private about their kids’ lives, they reportedly hosted a big party for their little girl at their home in Montecito, California.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made a nice little haven for themselves in Montecito with their two children and their dogs, and People reported that they spent their weekend at home celebrating their baby girl turning a year older along with family, friends, and even some of Lilibet’s friends. Presumably these guests included Lilibet’s grandmother Doria Ragland and perhaps even a Kardashian or two, since Prince Harry appears to be getting closer to the famous family in recent months.

Lilibet was born in 2021, more than a year after her parents stepped away from their senior royal roles in early 2020, and because of this she has never really had to deal with living in the spotlight. As Prince Harry described life with his family to Oprah Winfrey, “We've got our family. We've got the four of us and our two dogs, and it's great.” The couple did share a photo of their little girl via their photographer friend Misan Harriman when she celebrated her first birthday at Frogmore Cottage in London, where the couple were on hand to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don’t release photos of their children for their birthdays, as is the royal custom, they have shared tidbits about their personalities. Markle recently opened up about how much Lilibet loves her dance class because of all the “jumping around,” and also shared during an interview that she feels “so fortunate that we have two beautiful, healthy, very chatty, sweet children.”

Lilibet “Lili” Diana, who was named after both her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and late grandmother Princess Diana, hopefully enjoyed a homemade birthday cake from her talented baker of a mom for her big day. Maybe she even got well wishes or gifts from her grandfather King Charles, who reportedly gifted her with a custom-made playhouse for her birthday last year.

Her parents undoubtedly made sure she had a great day.