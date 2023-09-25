Kourtney Kardashian's Disneyland Baby Shower Looked Like The Happiest Place On Earth

If you’re a member of the Kardashian family, throwing grand parties with a unique theme is basically in your DNA. Especially when it comes to baby showers. Kim Kardashian had a CBD-themed baby shower as she expected her son Psalm. Khloé Kardashian had a pink safari baby shower while she was pregnant with her daughter True, while Kylie Jenner hosted a very cozy soirée with personalized blankets for her guests and a cross-stitch station to celebrate the arrival of her second child. But over the weekend, Kourtney Kardashian, who’s currently pregnant with her and husband Travis Barker’s first child together, took it up a notch with a magical Disneyland-themed baby shower.

Kardashian and Barker shared several photos from their “Baby Barker” baby shower on their respective Instagram Stories. The party, which was held on Sunday at their Calabasas home, delivered all the theme park vibes you’d find at Disneyland, including the park’s iconic flags, Mickey Mouse waffles, matcha latte art, and a barbershop quartet.

In one photo from the shower shared on Barker’s Instagram, the mom-to-be is cradling her bump in front of the flags while wearing Mickey Mouse ears, sunglasses, and a snakeskin jumpsuit.

Travis Barker/ Instagram

The baby shower was attended by Kardashian’s three other children with her ex Scott Disick — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — as well as Barker’s three children with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler; Atiana, Landon, and Alabama. Kim Kardashian attended the party with her daughter North West and Khloé Kardashian brought her kids, True and Tatum Thompson. And of course, momager Kris Jenner was also there.

Travis Barker/ Instagram Kourtney Kardashian/ Instagram Info 1 /2

Kourtney Kardashian/ Instagram Kourtney Kardashian/ Instagram Info 1 /2

Kardashian and Barker revealed back in June that they’re expecting a baby boy and shared earlier this month that Kardashian had to undergo “urgent fetal surgery” to save their baby’s life. In early September, the Blink-182 drummer rushed home from the UK for a “urgent family matter” that turned out to be an emergency with Kardashian’s pregnancy. She later shared on Instagram that the surgery was a success and she and Baby Barker are doing well.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram on Sept. 6. “As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant. Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

Now they’re ready to celebrate their baby boy’s upcoming arrival and did it with one heck of a party.