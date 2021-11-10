Bear Grylls Reveals Prince George Ate A Live Ant Like A "Little Hero"

It’s endlessly fascinating to find out what the royal family likes to eat. Even when they’re out digging through the grass eating insects. Maybe especially then. Famous adventurer Bear Grylls recently admitted that 8-year-old Prince George ate an ant, and the future king of England is really shaping up to be in a league of his own.

The Man vs. Wild star met the oldest son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2019 when they were both at the King’s Cup Regatta. As then 6-year-old Prince George’s parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William, were taking part in the sailing competition, he was being cared for by his grandmother Carole Middleton. She asked Grylls to come over and meet her grandson, who is apparently a “big fan” of his show. And that’s when things got interesting.

“So, we were chatting, and he was down here, and just as we were chatting, a stream of ants went across his feet,” Grylls explained in a new interview with Good Morning Britain. "And him and me looked at them — he looked at me with those amazed wide eyes — and I said, 'Come on, we've got to eat one.' And he said, 'Oh really?' and we ate.”

Bear Grylls got Prince George to eat an ant.

Grylls explained that it was “a privilege to give the future king his first ant,” adding Prince George was a “little hero” for trying out ant cuisine.

Ants are a pretty far cry from Prince George’s regular favorite food, spaghetti carbonara. But Prince George, along with 6-year-old Princess Charlotte and 3-year-old Prince Louis, is being raised in an environment where communing with nature is very important. Grandmother Carole Middleton is particularly enthusiastic about getting her grandkids to garden and “Get a little muddy,” while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are all about spending time outdoors with their kids.

Besides, Prince George really works up a hunger when he’s outside. He picks up trash along the side of the road in an effort to keep the environment clean, and dad Prince William says he gets “very annoyed” when he sees the garbage pile back up again quickly. No wonder he needs to stop and snack on an ant every now and then. It’s not like there’s a bunch of spaghetti carbonara crawling through the grass for him to eat while he makes the world a better place, is there?