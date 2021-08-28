Kate Middleton has a real eye for a classic fashion look. As the Duchess of Cambridge and future Queen Consort, she tends to wear lots of solid colors and clean lines with her hair left down, timeless dresses and coats and low heels to make her royal duties a bit easier on her feet. And she is really passing her stylish eye on to her one and only daughter, 6-year-old Princess Charlotte, whose dresses over the years are a master class in timeless comfort. Also she tends to accessorize with little bows in her hair, cute shoes, tights, and cardigans. What is cuter than that?

Ever since Princess Charlotte’s arrival in May 2015, she has been charming royal watchers all over the world. The only daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton, the younger sister of future King of England, 8-year-old Prince George and older sister of 3-year-old Prince Louis, she has managed to hold her own as a real personality. And a teeny tiny fashion icon, particularly when it comes to her dresses. Pastels in summer, rich jewel tones in winter, plaids and gingham and bows abound. She knows how to wear a dress for every occasion.

All Hail The Tiny Princess Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images When Princess Charlotte was born in 2015 at St. Mary’s Hospital in London, she matched her mom perfectly in a white eyelet gown with matching cap and blanket. Tasteful right out of the gate.

Christened Charlotte Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images When Princess Charlotte was christened in 2015, she wore an antique lace christening dress that has been worn by members of the royal family since Queen Victoria’s baptism in 1841. And she kept it nice and clean, which is especially impressive.

Birthday Stroll Princess Charlotte marked her first birthday in 2016 in a pastel pink dress with matching cardigan and little hair accessory. Please also note her grin and pink tights, she is very pulled together.

Smashing Debut On The Balcony James Devaney/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Princess Charlotte made her royal debut during the 2016 Trooping The Colour and was the star of the show, waving to the crowds in her ruffled pale pink dress.

Those Red Accents Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Princess Charlotte wasn’t even two years old when she first visited Canada, but she took the country by storm with her red accents. Red cardigan, red flowers, red shoes, and of course a red bow.

Ready To Party Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images At a party in Victoria, Canada in 2016, Princess Charlotte was a girl who knew what she wanted. And what she wanted was to show off her adorable blue dress by taking off her cardigan.

She Loves A Burgundy Look Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Celebrating Christmas with her Middleton relatives in Bucklebury, Princess Charlotte went for a burgundy dress under a navy pea coat and it’s wonderful.

Little Girl Blue picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images Princess Charlotte was a vision in a blue floral dress during a royal visit to Germany, sweetly smelling her bouquet of flowers with her trademark bow in her hair.

Even A Cute Dress Isn’t Always Enough Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Princess Charlotte’s red floral dress and shoes were adorable when she visited Germany with her parents in 2017, but not cute enough to keep her from having a little meltdown. Travel can be tough.

A Chic Look For Chic Charlotte Princess Charlotte looked chic on her first day of school. The Duchess of Cambridge took photos of Princess Charlotte on her first day of nursery school in 2018, and that red dress coat with a scarf was a strong look.

Big Sister In Blue Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Princess Charlotte’s cornflower blue dress was a perfect match for both her brother Prince George and her dad Prince William’s shirts in April 2018. The three were off to meet Prince Louis hours after his birth at St. Mary’s Hospital.

A Beautiful Bridesmaid WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When her uncle Prince Harry married Meghan Markle in 2018, Princess Charlotte geared up in a white dress with matching flowers in her hair. Simple, but elegant.

Here Comes The Sass WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Princess Charlotte came paparazzi-ready to her brother’s christening in 2018, telling the press “you’re not coming” as she sailed by in a sweet knee length blue dress with matching ankle socks and shoes.

Making That Uniform Her Own AARON CHOWN/AFP/Getty Images Princess Charlotte really made her school uniform her own when she started at Thomas’s Battersea in London with big brother Prince George in 2019. She just has that way about her.

Keeping It Casual Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When she’s not on royal duty, Princess Charlotte seems to favor a decidedly casual look. Bare feet and bare legs with a simple shift dress and her mom’s sunglasses.

Guns Out, Tongues Out Anwar Hussein/Getty Images News/Getty Images At a 2019 sailing regatta, Princess Charlotte went for a blue sundress and a sassy moment with her grandfather Michael Middleton. Apparently they like to stick out their tongues.

Matching With Mom Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton wore matching green dress coats to Christmas services at St. Mary Magdalene Church in 2019. And she even curtsied.

A Pose From The Birthday Girl In May 2020, Princess Charlotte was the picture of a sweet young lady in her birthday portrait, taken by the Duchess of Cambridge. Her gingham dress was especially sweet.

Clapping For Carers Princess Charlotte joined her family in Clapping for Carers in 2020 at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, wearing a cheerful blue dress and looking sweetly sincere.