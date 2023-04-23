Rachel McAdams plays a messy, complicated mom in the movie Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, based on the classic Judy Blume novel of the same name. The kind of mom who embarrasses her daughter Margaret with her shenanigans, which in itself proves the power of McAdams as an actress. Because, while yes she is a mom herself, she keeps her kids so far away from the prying eyes of the world that we barely even know their names. She’s a protective mom, but she has shared a few tidbits about motherhood, her family life, and children through the years.

Rachel McAdams started dating her partner Jamie Linden in 2016.

The Notebook star started dating boyfriend Jamie Linden back in 2016, and while they didn’t make an official announcement or anything (that is so not her style), she did accompany him to a friend’s wedding that year, cementing their new couple status.

Linden, 42, is a screenwriter, penning such well-known movies as We Are Marshall, Dear John, and 10 Years. McAdams, 44, told The Sunday Times in 2018 that the fact that Linden was not an actor held great appeal to her, noting that she “just wanted to be with someone creative. We live such a gypsy life as actors, so [it’s great] being with someone who can be on the road as well.”

They welcomed their first baby together, a son, in 2018.

McAdams shocked the world when she managed to quietly welcome the couple’s first child, a baby boy, in April 2018. They did not release a statement about the birth, but McAdams did tell The Sunday Times that becoming a mother was “the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me, hands down.” She went on to point out that people say “your life is not your own any more, but I had 39 years of me, I was sick of me, I was so happy to put the focus on some other person.”

She wore a breast pump in a photo shoot.

Several months after becoming a first-time mom, the Mean Girls star posed for Who What Wear in Versace and a breast pump in a perfect ode to working moms everywhere.

Her son kept her “entertained” during quarantine.

While we do not know the name of McAdams’ son, we do know he’s a laugh riot. “He's so entertaining,” the proud mom enthused during the virtual event Heroes of Health: COVID-19 Stream-a-thon. “I thought, ‘Would I rather be alone in quarantine or with my family?’ There are days, sure, but I would be so bored without him around to make it so fun.”

McAdams welcomed a second baby, a daughter, in early 2021.

There were several reports back in August 2020 that McAdams and Linden were expecting their second baby, and in true stealth fashion, none of those reports were ever confirmed by the couple. She was seen walking around Los Angeles with a visible baby bump that month, but no word on whether or not she gave birth. However, in a new interview with Bustle, McAdams revealed that she’d given birth to a daughter five months before she filmed Are You There, God? It’s Me Margaret.

Her daughter has a signed copy of Are You There, God? It’s Me Margaret.

Speaking with Bustle, McAdams shares that she bought a copy of Are You There, God? It’s Me Margaret for Blume to sign for her daughter.

McAdams also purchased another one of Blume’s books for her son, now 5, and shared with Bustle that he’d recently learned about periods from watching Pixar’s Turning Red.

MacAdams’ efforts to keep her children’s lives private deserve their own award, because she really has managed to pull off a nearly impossible feat. An actress with a truly private life. Well done.