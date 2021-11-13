What is it about Bluey that kids and parents (and folks TikTok coming up with wild conspiracy theories) love so much? It could be the honesty of the way families are depicted. Just check out the backseat of the Heeler family vehicle and you will feel absolutely seen. It could be the Australian element; especially in America, the accents are incredibly charming. Or it could be a combination of so many things. But what’s a family to do as we wait for the third season of Bluey to premiere? Man cannot live on Bluey alone, after all. And fortunately there are a whole host of excellent kids’ shows just like Bluey that deliver on a very similar level.

Bluey, Bingo, and the rest of the Heeler family might not be on hand, but there are so many other sweet animated families to follow along with as well. Like the Berenstain Bears living in their amazing treehouse, Peppa and Mummy and Daddy Pig, and even little Oona Puffin and her family on Puffin Rock.

Between Amazon Prime, Disney+, Netflix, and more, we’ve compiled a list of cute children’s shows like Bluey to watch when you just need a change of pace. Or when you’ve seen every episode one too many times.

The Adventures Of Paddington Amazon Prime Paddington Bear has been a favorite with kids and adults alike for generations. It isn’t just his timeless snappy style, although who doesn’t love his amazing little toggle coat and red hat combination? Paddington, the young bear from Peru who finds himself lost at Paddington Station, is sweet and innocent and always getting into little adventures. Particularly in the Amazon Prime series The Adventures Of Paddington, an updated version of a bear we all know so well. This series focuses on the importance of being curious, being kind, and what it’s like to be part of a loving family. How cute is that? Watch The Adventures Of Paddington, rated TV-Y, on Amazon Prime with a Noggin subscription.

The Backyardigans Netflix Five sweet little animal neighbors who pretend to go on adventures in their own backyard? Yes, please. The Backyardigans have managed to stay popular with kids since the pilot episode first aired in 1998 for Nickelodeon Studios because of the overall sense of innocence to the show. The Backyardigans sing, they help each other, they get into light adventures without getting into any real danger. And most importantly, Pablo, Tyrone, Uniqua, Tasha, and Austin always stay true to themselves and each other. So much so that they’ve even managed to start viral TikTok songs. What other recommendation do you need? Watch The Backyardigans, rated TV-Y, on Nick Jr or Paramount+.

The Berenstain Bears YouTube The Berenstain Bears were sort of the OG animated family kids turned to for feel-good, relaxed content. The books, which were first written and illustrated by Stanley and Janice Berenstain in the early ‘60s, featured Mama, Papa, Sister, and Brother Bear just trying to live their best lives in a treehouse and deal with every day problems. The PBS Kids show of the same name remains a timeless classic, and while there are no more new episodes being made, there remains so much excellent content to watch with your kids. Episodes about saying “please” and “thank you,” going to the dentist... just regular life happening to a regular family. Who happen to be bears. Watch The Berenstain Bears, rated TV-Y, on Amazon Prime.

Peppa Pig Netflix Peppa Pig isn’t going anywhere. The show about a sassy little piglet and her family navigating their everyday lives has been running since 2004, and doesn’t show any signs of slowing down. Peppa Pig, much like Bluey, is so popular that she has wiggled her way into the social media world of adults. That meme of her hanging up on her friend Susie Sheep when Susie learns to whistle and Peppa can’t do it has become a classic. But mostly, George, Peppa, Mummy Pig, and Daddy Pig have that same sense of humor that makes Bluey so eminently watchable. Watch Peppa Pig, rated TV-Y, on Nick Jr. and Hulu.

Go, Dog. Go! Netflix Go, Dog. Go! might not seem like an obvious choice for fans of Bluey who are looking for something different, but hear me out. Tag Barker and Scooch Pooch are two pals who just want to get into as many different kinds of modes of transportation possible to have some fun. They’re all about adventure, although slightly bigger adventures than the Heelers might get into. And another bonus of Go, Dog. Go! is the music. It’s fun and silly and lighthearted, which is exactly what most families are probably looking for when they want to watch TV together. Watch Go, Dog. Go!, rated TV-Y, on Netflix.

Muppet Babies Disney+ They might not be your traditional family, but they are family nonetheless. If you haven’t watched the newest version of the Muppet Babies, you are missing out. First of all, who doesn’t want to see Kermit, Fozzy Bear, Gonzo, Animal, and above all Miss Piggy as little babies? They are joined by new muppet Summer, a sweet little bird who looks up to Miss Piggy, on their adventures in the playroom and on the playground. The Muppet Babies feature that trademark humor we all remember from the original series, and adding some topical issues that are worth watching. Like the episode when Gonzo wants to wear a dress, for instance. Done with sweetness and humor and empathy, so worth a watch. Watch Muppet Babies, rated TV-Y, on Disney+ or Disney Jr.

Puffin Rock Netflix Peppa Pig and Bluey aren’t the only adorable kids’ shows out there featuring a charming cast with lovely accents. There’s also the Irish series Puffin Rock, featuring little puffling Oona and her baby brother Baba, along with the rest of the Puffin family, getting into seaside adventures. The series is narrated by native Irishman Chris O’Dowd, who injects gentle humor into the sweet show. Puffin Rock is is actually based on Puffin Island, which is a small island off the coast of Ireland, and there are plenty of different animals featured on the show, both above and below the sea. Watch Puffin Rock, rated TV-Y, on Netflix.

Chip & Potato Netflix When sweet little pug Chip starts kindergarten, it’s a huge transition for her. New friends, new schedule, new everything. Well, almost new everything. She gets through it all with lots of help from her old friend Potato, a secret mouse pal no one knows about but Chip herself. Chip & Potato is another show tackling some more modern issues like same-sex parents; there are two gay zebra dads. Roy and Ray Zazzle, at Chip’s school, and it’s a refreshing reminder that families come in all shapes and sizes. And stripes. Watch Chip & Potato, rated TV-Y, on Netflix.

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood PBS Kids Anything that originates from Mister Rogers is a good idea, and Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood is proof of that. Daniel, who is the son of Mom and Dad Tiger, spends his days trying to navigate the Neighborhood of Make-Believe with friends Katerina Kittycat, Miss Elaina, O the Owl, and Prince Wednesday. The show is broken down into two segments that follow the same theme, whether that is disapppointment, sadness, anger, and how to deal with those tough emotions. Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood is a gentle, kind show that helps kids deal with new emotions they might not yet understand. Watch Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, rated TV-Y, on PBS Kids.