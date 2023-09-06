Get To Know The Actors Behind Mel, Jack, & More Of Your Favorite Virgin River Characters
The cast is back and ready to deliver even more drama in Season 5.
byJen McGuire
The fifth season of Virgin River premieres on Sept. 7 on Netflix, and it looks like a doozy. A trailer for the new season hinted at a forest fire that could well destroy the entire town and a high-risk pregnancy that will have everyone upset. As ever with Virgin River, there are twists and turns for the townsfolk, but also love and romance and incredible scenery that make it a truly perfect comfort watch. Thanks in no small part to the returning cast members we have come to know and love over the past five seasons.
When Robyn Carr first wrote the Virgin River series of books, 20 of them in total, she did not specifically have any actors in mind to bring her characters to life. “Here’s the thing, I’m 67,” she told Entertainment Weekly in 2018. “They’re all Tom Selleck to me. I don’t know the young actors, and I can’t remember titles of songs or the names of young actors or actresses.”
So Virgin River showrunner Sue Tenney was able to go in without too many expectations from the author. And the casting team really, really nailed it. Here’s who plays your favorite characters on Virgin River.
The cast of Virgin River will be back on our screens on Sept. 7 on Netflix. We cannot wait.