Who Does Lilibet Look Like Most? Royal Fans Have A Few Solid Theories

The world has seen very few photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 3-year-old daughter Lilibet. Especially in the past year, when she has turned from a baby into a toddler and presumably become her own little person as always happens at that stage. Much like her 5-year-old brother Archie, her parents did not share photo of her to commemorate her birthday on June 4. So we will just have to imagine what she looks like now based on her resemblance to family members. Two family members in particular, in fact.

The last time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle allowed a photo of their daughter to go public was back in 2022 on her first birthday, when their photographer and friend Misan Harriman captured some sweet photos of the little girl at her first birthday party at Frogmore Cottage. At the time, little Lilibet “Lili” Diana was sporting a sweet head of strawberry blonde hair and sundress. And the first thing royal watchers did when they saw the photo was try to figure out who she looked like.

There were some people who couldn’t help drawing a comparison to Lilibet’s late grandmother Princess Diana, who was also fair-haired with blue eyes. Certainly Lilibet’s dad Prince Harry, also a “ginger” as he calls himself and his children, seems to take after his Spencer relatives. “The ginger gene is a strong one!” Prince Harry said during an interview on The Late Show last year. “The Spencer gene is very, very strong.”

Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images

Other royal fans point to a photo of Meghan Markle at the same age and couldn’t get over how much her daughter looks like her.

Still more royal fans saw this photo of Lilibet and saw another of her relatives. Her dear old dad, the original ginger, who does appear to have a strong resemblance to his daughter when looking at baby photos of the man himself.

Generally speaking, however, most royal fans seemed to think that Lilibet as a one-year-old was a true mix of both of her parents.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not share a new photo of their daughter Lilibet for her third birthday, Meghan Markle did recently favor us with an update on her kids’ personalities. The mom of two admitted during her trip to Nigeria that she feels “so fortunate that we have two beautiful, healthy, very chatty, sweet children.” At the end of the day, that’s really all that matters.