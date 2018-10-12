31 Funny Halloween Memes For Every Day Of October

Some might argue that Halloween is the best holiday in the history of ever. It's full of spooky decorations, haunted houses, and the classic film, Hocus Pocus. Needless to say, everyone loves a good Halloween meme to circulate this time of year. These funny, spooky, and flirty Halloween memes will surprise and delight your senses this October 31.
From scary reminders of horror movies past, to laughs about "sexy" costumes and overdoing it on candy, there's a Halloween meme for everyone. The great thing about memes is that they're so democratic. Literally anyone with a good idea and access to the internet can make one. (Of course, that's also its biggest drawback. People don't realize that some of the memes are made of real people with real feelings, and they can be hurtful.) But Halloween memes that stick to pop culture references and universally freaky and/or hilarious seasonal experiences like spells, costume challenges, and eating too much of your kid’s trick-or-treat candy, are all in good fun, because everybody's in on the joke.
These Halloween memes take the best parts about the holiday and the spooky season and put them in a silly, shareable form. Send them to your friends, family, and partner all season long.
You may be feeling spooked that October 31 is approaching this quickly, but hopefully these Halloween memes felt like a treat, not a trick, and keep you cackling from now until November arrives.