31 Funny Halloween Memes For Every Day Of October

Some might argue that Halloween is the best holiday in the history of ever. It's full of spooky decorations, haunted houses, and the classic film, Hocus Pocus. Needless to say, everyone loves a good Halloween meme to circulate this time of year. These funny, spooky, and flirty Halloween memes will surprise and delight your senses this October 31.

From scary reminders of horror movies past, to laughs about "sexy" costumes and overdoing it on candy, there's a Halloween meme for everyone. The great thing about memes is that they're so democratic. Literally anyone with a good idea and access to the internet can make one. (Of course, that's also its biggest drawback. People don't realize that some of the memes are made of real people with real feelings, and they can be hurtful.) But Halloween memes that stick to pop culture references and universally freaky and/or hilarious seasonal experiences like spells, costume challenges, and eating too much of your kid’s trick-or-treat candy, are all in good fun, because everybody's in on the joke.

These Halloween memes take the best parts about the holiday and the spooky season and put them in a silly, shareable form. Send them to your friends, family, and partner all season long.

1 BRB, stealing this idea Imgur Scare your child on Halloween with a clone by dressing up in their clothes. Get ready for never-ending eye rolls but also nonstop giggles.

2 Same antediluviana on Twitter No contest, this is the cutest Halloween meme ever.

3 Both are Incredible, TBH Imgur You’re either one or the other. But actually, what if you dressed up as Scarlett Beauregarde and your child went as Violet? The blow-up suit looks fun — plus, Violet was candy-obsessed so it definitely works for Halloween.

4 When Halloween costume meets reality @jennthedietitian on Instagram This “overworked mom” costume is just your life, right? A coffee that wasn’t mean to be cold and chaos doesn’t need to be part of your Halloween costume, but this would be spot on if it was real.

5 It’s Never Too Early @Halloween_75 on Twitter Popular retailers like Target and Home Depot certainly don’t wait until temperatures start dropping to start celebrating Halloween. And in all honesty, you’ve been prepping for this season all year.

6 More like the Night of Halloween Imgur The only question is, do you buy an extra bag of candy while shopping for trick-or-treaters or just steal some out of your kid’s bag?

7 He Comes In The Middle Of The Night imgur You say your name is "Jake?" That's totally a 1980s horror story villain name. You're either a jock who murders kids in tents, or you're coming back to slaughter your whole family, and oops, a whole bunch of people were in front of your machete. I see you, Jake from State Farm. (I hope those dudes have life insurance.)

8 I'm Like, A Makeup Expert Now Imgur Have you seen the makeup jobs roaming the streets on Halloween? It’s a valid argument. This is why masks were invented.

9 A Twist On The Hyper Local Movement afuntab84 on Twitter Organic and free-range is also a bonus.

10 Your Addiction, but Make it a Costume @CoffeeOvrCardio If you want everyone to be obsessed — addicted, even — just dress up as an iced coffee for trick-or-treating.

11 It's Like They Don't Care At All hereanonboss on Twitter He has issues. He's working on them. So he's a little aggressive. So he's a tad obsessed with his sister. OK, maybe it's not great.

12 Precisely spirithalloween on Twitter If you haven't seen Hocus Pocus at least 100 times, are you even a millennial?

13 Why Is That Sexy Again? Imgur People are into the weirdest stuff these days.

14 Standing Ovation Imgur This marks you as a winner.

15 Guilty Pleasures Imgur Consuming an obscene amount of candy bars in the dark is a form of self-care, right?

16 Surprise! hmfahorrorfan on Twitter This one’s for the friend who always loves sneaking up on you.

17 Never Sleeping Again lord_morbius on Twitter I'm just going to go brew a pot (or 20) of coffee right about now.

18 And Here We Are Again Imgur Admit it, you're already looking at ornaments on Amazon.

19 Been there There's just so much other stuff going on.

20 Who's the darkness? You are, cutie! Twitter.com/miriampearl83 Here’s another really cute Halloween meme you can’t stop looking at.

21 When you just can’t help yourself Twitter.com/deepmagiczine This is valid.

22 Relatable Twitter.com/WolfieSweetest Skittles for your Starbursts.

23 Absolutely Disturbing Twitter.com/patsonyaback No caption necessary.

24 Getting in the Halloween spirit Twitter.com/Spirit Halloween You plan on visiting the pumpkin patch at least five times between now and Halloween.

25 Aww, it's too pure. Twitter.com/dietherdadiz Cheesy, but your partner’s going to love it.

26 Groan... Twitter.com/kathrynozgun Dad joke posing as a Halloween meme.

27 Just Walk Away Twitter.com/LucidFoxx Sometimes it’s best to just agree to disagree.

28 Don’t Yuck My Yum Twitter.com/_specialkay_ They just don’t get it.

29 Be still, my heart Twitter.com/mmemest Don’t rush a good thing.

30 Absolutely Dreadful Twitter.com/katieshox We’ve all been there.

31 He's Eternal. Literally. teamdevilsluck on Twitter Gary Oldman wins the vampire game every time. Sure, R-Pat was sexy, but there's just something about Oldman's Count that’ll warm your cooling, dying, heart.

You may be feeling spooked that October 31 is approaching this quickly, but hopefully these Halloween memes felt like a treat, not a trick, and keep you cackling from now until November arrives.