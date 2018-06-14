This Father's Day, you're likely thinking about how to make the dad in your life feel appreciated. Whether scrawled by hand in a card or splashed across social media, a Father's Day quote from a wife to her husband can tug on his heartstrings in a way not much else can, aside from the sentimental mush he can become around his children.

Dads are the heroes in the home. They come running when they hear a scream, raise the children up high so they think they can fly, take care of the heavy lifting, and are the metaphorical rock that the family can depend on. Hearing how much he is appreciated, and that the family is grateful to be able to depend on him, will recharge his battery. And we could all use a little love and renewal every now and then.

Having the right verbiage, or that gut piercing quote that fits perfectly in that space in his heart carved out for his family is an irreplaceable moment you don’t want to pass up. Pair those meaningful words with breakfast in bed or a day spent doing something he loves, and you have a gift perfectly crafted for him this Father’s Day.

This compilation of Father's Day quotes has a little something for everyone, so you’ll definitely find the perfect way to tell him how much he means to your family.

Loving Father’s Day Quotes "There is a mirror that is held up to me now. You have someone watching you. You have to lead by example." — John Krasinski

"The greatest mark of a father is how he treats his children when no one is looking." — Dan Pearce

"The only thing better than having you for a husband is our children having you for a dad." — Unknown

"I have the best husband a wife could possibly have. He's the best father my children could have." — Vera Farmiga

"Having a kid is like falling in love for the first time when you’re 12, but every single day." — Mike Myers

"Blessed indeed is the man who hears many gentle voices call him father." — Lydia M. Child

“Never is a man more of a man than when he is the father of a newborn.” — Matthew McConaughey

“Dads are like chocolate chip cookies; they may have chips or be totally nutty, but they are sweet and make the world a better place” — Hillary Lytle

"I feel that the greatest gift that I can give my children is the freedom to be who they are." — Will Smith

“The most important thing a father can do for his children is to love their mother.” — Theodore Hesburgh

Father’s Day Quotes About Dad Being A Hero Syda Productions/Shutterstock “A father should be his son’s first hero and his daughter’s first love.” — Unknown

"It's the courage to raise a child that makes you a father." — Barack Obama

“Being a dad isn’t just about eating a huge bag of gummy worms as your wife gives birth. It means being comfortable with the word ‘hero.’” — Ryan Reynolds

"A good father is one of the most unsung, unpraised, unnoticed, and yet one of the most valuable assets in our society." — Billy Graham

“My dad will always be my living breathing Superhero.” — Unknown

"No man stands taller than when he stoops to help a child." — Abraham Lincoln

"The quality of a father can be seen in the goals, dreams, and aspirations he sets not only for himself, but for his family." — Reed Markham