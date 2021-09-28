Halloween
18 Slightly Creepy, But Mainly Cute, Halloween Riddles For Kids
Fun brainteasers for kids to giggle over while chomping on bite-size Butterfingers.
Who among us as a child didn’t love to trot out that riddle about why the skeleton didn’t cross the road? I know I used to tell that hilarious little gem like I was an 8 year-old Amy Schumer headlining the Palladium. The joke was spooky, a little gross, and also fun to puzzle out. In short: perfect for kids.
Below are 18 more very silly and only slightly creepy riddles for kids to share on Halloween. Because kids love a good brainteaser, especially when they involve gutless creatures and bloodsuckers and zombies that want to eat your braaaaaaains.
The other cool thing about riddles, aside from cracking kids up, is that they are actually sneakily educational. A riddle helps to work a kid’s brain, and gets them to puzzle something out. It also gives them the opportunity to play teacher: if a kid doesn’t understand a riddle, a child can take the moment to break down the concept, and explain that it’s funny because (you know) skeletons don’t possess internal organs. Har har har!
Of course, as parents we have our own fun Halloween riddles to solve each year. There’s the riddle of “how long will it be before my child becomes too sweaty in his Minion costume and I’m stuck carrying that big yellow head for 12 blocks?,” the riddle of “how does one get fake blood and glitter off of decorative Target throw pillows?,” and of course everyone’s favorite: “If my child consumes four Blow Pops in one sitting, how many teeth will she actually be left with come Thanksgiving?”
But forget those for now. For now, just let your kiddos laugh it up over these little word puzzles, and later, when your ghosts and ghouls are in bed you can puzzle out which wine pairs best with a half-eaten box of Nerds.