Who among us as a child didn’t love to trot out that riddle about why the skeleton didn’t cross the road? I know I used to tell that hilarious little gem like I was an 8 year-old Amy Schumer headlining the Palladium. The joke was spooky, a little gross, and also fun to puzzle out. In short: perfect for kids.

Below are 18 more very silly and only slightly creepy riddles for kids to share on Halloween. Because kids love a good brainteaser, especially when they involve gutless creatures and bloodsuckers and zombies that want to eat your braaaaaaains.

The other cool thing about riddles, aside from cracking kids up, is that they are actually sneakily educational. A riddle helps to work a kid’s brain, and gets them to puzzle something out. It also gives them the opportunity to play teacher: if a kid doesn’t understand a riddle, a child can take the moment to break down the concept, and explain that it’s funny because (you know) skeletons don’t possess internal organs. Har har har!

Of course, as parents we have our own fun Halloween riddles to solve each year. There’s the riddle of “how long will it be before my child becomes too sweaty in his Minion costume and I’m stuck carrying that big yellow head for 12 blocks?,” the riddle of “how does one get fake blood and glitter off of decorative Target throw pillows?,” and of course everyone’s favorite: “If my child consumes four Blow Pops in one sitting, how many teeth will she actually be left with come Thanksgiving?”

But forget those for now. For now, just let your kiddos laugh it up over these little word puzzles, and later, when your ghosts and ghouls are in bed you can puzzle out which wine pairs best with a half-eaten box of Nerds.

1 A spirited riddle. Shutterstock Why were the ghosts so good at basketball? Answer: They had team spirit!

2 A vacay riddle. Where do ghosts go on vacation? Answer: Lake Erie.

3 A bright idea. Why did the vampire eat a light bulb? Answer: He wanted a light snack!

4 A riddle with a good point. Why did the witch refuse to wear a flat hat? Answer: There was no point in it.

5 A witchy riddle. Why do witches fly on brooms? Answer: Because vacuum cleaners are too heavy!

6 A riddle with some bite. What do you get when you cross a snowman with a vampire? Answer: Frostbite.

7 A fairly good fairy riddle. What do you get when you cross Tinkerbell with a werewolf? Answer: A hairy fairy.

8 A monstrous idea. What do you do when a monster sits in front of you in the movie theater? Answer: Miss the movie.

9 One sure to make you cackle. What does a witch do when she goes to a hotel? Answer: She orders broom service.

10 A riddle with double the fright. Shutterstock What’s the trouble with twin witches? Answer: You never know which witch is witch!

11 A deadly riddle. What types of roads do ghosts like to drive on? Answer: Roads with dead ends.

12 This one’s a real head scratcher. What goes “Ha ha ha thud!”? Answer: A zombie laughing its head off!

13 A sweet spelling quiz. How do you spell “candy” with only two letters? Answer: C-and-Y!

14 The answer is pretty transparent. Why are ghosts such bad liars? Answer: You can see right through them.

15 A creepy casket riddle. The person who built it sold it. The person who bought it never used it. The person who used it never saw it. What is it? Answer: A coffin.

16 A riddle with a twist. You’re in a room and there is a ghost in the room, but you’re the only one in the room. How is this possible? Answer: You’re the ghost.

17 This one’s truly illuminating. I’m tall when I’m young, I’m short when I’m old, and every Halloween, I bring a jack-o-lantern life. What am I? Answer: A candle