This Is What Happens To Your Vagina When You Stop Having Sex

When you stop having sex, for whatever reason, there are several things that can happen to your mind and body. From a mental perspective, you might go through some mood changes or feel less connected to your partner, if you have one. And on the physical side, there are actually some surprising things that can happen to your vagina when you stop having sex. It’s only natural that if you do have a period of abstinence, you might face some nagging questions, including the big one: Does sex hurt after not having it for a while?
You might already know that having a healthy, happy sex life means a boost to your immune system, cuts to your stress levels, lower blood pressure, and a lowered risk of heart attack. And sex can even count as exercise — depending on what you put into it, that is. When you stop having sex, not only do you lose all of those benefits, but you might even gain some negative side effects. (Of course, that’s no reason to stop your celibacy period if it’s what you’re happy with right now!)
It's natural to go through an occasional dry spell once in a while, whether you're choosing to be celibate, lack a partner, feel a decline in desire, or any other personal reason. But if you're not having sex, you should know how your vagina might be affected and what not having sex could mean for your body once you start having sex again.
All in all, it’s important to note that these are potential outcomes after not having sex for a while. Not everyone will have the same experience. One person might feel some pain after a dry spell due to literal dryness (lack of lubrication) and another might feel no difference with sex as before. As with anything related to your vagina and sexual activity, it never hurts to discuss any questions you might have or problems you’re facing with a health care provider, be it an OB-GYN, pelvic floor specialist, or sex therapist.
