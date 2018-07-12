10 Reasons Why Having A Newborn In The Summer Is The Best

To say I planned my first pregnancy is kind of an understatement. I actually made a pro/con list and, through careful analysis, determined when I should get pregnant so I could enjoy an early-summer delivery date. Because after careful research, all evidence clearly pointed to the fact that having a newborn in the summer is the best. When my planning paid off, and I was lucky enough to get pregnant at the right time, I learned that my research was, in fact, correct. I had my first baby right at the beginning of the summer, and the experience did not disappoint.

It was so wonderful to be on maternity leave from Memorial Day through Labor Day. I had a pretty idyllic summer with my baby. The weather was nice, we could actually get out of the house for a daily stroll, and before I knew it I was starting to feel like a person again. When I was home I could lounge around the house without a bra or shirt, and when we were out and about it was easy to dress for breastfeeding. I didn't have to worry about putting socks and shoes on my newborn, or even clothes for that matter, unless I wanted to. We had a few friends and family visit, and even took a road trip. I am relatively sure that there's nothing cuter than a baby in a romper, too... unless it's a baby in a swimsuit, that is.

My younger two children were born in the winter, and postpartum life was such a different experience. I felt isolated, alone, and like I didn't have enough energy to leave the house, especially when I faced icy roads, cold weather, and the stress of the holiday season. So believe me when I say that I know, from experience, that having a baby in the summer is the way to go, and for the following reasons: