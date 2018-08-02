12 Moms Reveal How Cannabis Makes Them Better Parents

In my opinion, cannabis is an amazing plant. It helps people with anxiety and stress, chronic pain, depression, insomnia, loss of appetite... the list goes on. People have used it for centuries to cure what ails them, but that doesn't mean there still isn't a lot of stigma surrounding it and the people who choose to use it. That’s why it’s so important to hear moms share how cannabis helps them be better parents and live a better life. This plant assists countless people every single day, and yes, that includes mothers.

And why shouldn’t moms use cannabis, anyway? It seems like while most people might “understand” why certain individuals (say, cancer patients or people with epilepsy) might use it, that level of understanding is not always extended to mothers or parents or people who aren't ill. Plus, society has long forced the problematic narrative that moms need to be more “responsible” than others, and since society has also contrived a narrative that argues cannabis use is wholly irresponsible it's an often regurgitated myth that moms who use cannabis are automatically unfit parents.

It should go without saying, but this narrative is false. Not only is there no such thing as a "perfect" parent, but many moms use cannabis because things aren’t as picture perfect as our society would make them out to be. Moms are stressed and overworked and severely underpaid. Many lack the basis necessities, like proper health care (including mental health care) and none of them are guaranteed paid family leave by the U.S. government. So yes, many moms can and do use cannabis, for more reasons than you might realize. Here are just a few:

Grace, 44 "Extreme, chronic pain from a partially collapsed spine causes immobility (I become bedridden in agonizing pain), anguish (which my kids have to see), irritability (because I can't DO anything), and guilt (which adds to the irritability and anguish.) Cannabis allows me to function instead of being literally bedridden from pain. Cannabis allows me to be present for my kids. Cannabis allows me to smile and it be genuine and not forced. Cannabis gave my kids their mom back.”

Arlene, 24 “It keeps us from drinking and going crazy. My husband will actually calm down and be productive and I can sleep better after smoking. It helps with his anxiety and my depression. We're looking into CBD oil now.”

Tara, 32 “I use CBD for chronic pain. It helped me get off painkillers and be more present with my children. Before I couldn't even play with them, today we played tag and zombies!”

Lisa, 48 "It definitely helped my husband be a better dad through his depression and fight with cancer. I've cut way back since his death, but I can tell you I'm a lot more calm and focused with my kiddo (and can set aside work stress) when I smoke or eat a little. It's not legal in my current state of residence, and I'm actually thinking of moving back to where it is so that I don't have the additional stress of having to hide it."

Holly, 24 “It greatly helps my social anxiety and the anger/sadness that comes with my depression. I can be in a panic about having to do something new, take the kids somewhere, and smoking helps me relax and feel like I can get through it. It definitely helps me be more engaged as well. Reading the same book 50 times isn't fun but it's nowhere near as boring high.”

Celeste, 43 “I use CBD for my chronic pain due to schwannomatosis. It helps with both the pain and my anxiety, plus helps get better quality sleep. I can do more with my kids, and have much more patience with them. The prescription medication I use for my pain leaves me fatigued and spacey.”

Meredith, 39 “It keeps me balanced. I'm not as reactionary. It helps me sleep so I'm rested. It increases my appetite which means we eat meals together rather than having just cereal or sandwiches. It helps me focus so I'm just more engaged as a parent.”

Randi, 26 “When I smoke, I have more patience with my kids. I'm more rational in my decision making and discipline. I also enjoy playing dolls after I've smoked a bit, whereas I can't stand the damn things sober. When I'm high I get really motivated, sometimes even about too many things at once!”

Katie, 28 “I was sexually assaulted when my son was 18-months-old. Prior to the assault, I didn’t smoke. My son and I were home alone when the assault occurred, so following the attack I was so afraid of being home alone that my husband couldn’t go to work, band practice, or anything. Smoking weed has helped me be able to handle being alone in the evening. It helped a budding eating disorder, and it’s helped me stay sane in social situations. It’s really helped me survive with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).”

Anonymous, 30 “Marijuana helps me be a more present and patient mom.”

Jennifer, 34 “Cannabis keeps me centered and a lot calmer. It helps with my anxiety, depression, ADHD and physical pain. My children get a better mom when I'm on it rather than off. I have more patience and understanding and think a lot more clearly as well. I can sit down and listen way better, and hold a longer conversation with them without distractions. I can relate a little more, and they get to see a better mother, which makes it that much better.”