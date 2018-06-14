16 Father's Day Quotes From A Wife, Because Your Guy Deserves To Be Celebrated

Modern dads are more involved in their kids' lives than ever before, and that's definitely something to celebrate. This Father's Day, you're likely thinking about how to make your husband feel appreciated. Breakfast in bed, perhaps? A day on the golf course or out by the pool? No matter what's on the agenda for the day, don't forget to celebrate your husband with a card or handwritten note. Though they say a picture is worth a thousand words, sometimes there's just no replacing the right verbiage. Some heart-tugging Father's Day quotes from his wife are sure to express how deeply a man is loved in his home, and are the perfect compliment to the rest of your Father's Day plans.

Every family is different, of course: Some express themselves best through humor, others through poetry, while still others prefer to use the words of notable historic or celebrity figures. There is no single right way to honor the gift a spouse and parent brings to a family. This compilation of Father's Day quotes has a little something for everyone, so no matter your family's style, you'll find the perfect way to tell your husband and father of your children how much he means to you.

1. "The quality of a father can be seen in the goals, dreams, and aspirations he sets not only for himself, but for his family." — Reed Markham Giphy Use this one to encourage a man who keeps the family vision on track.

2. "To the world, you are a dad. To our family, you are the world." — Unknown Giphy The origin of this quote may be unknown, but the sentiment is a timeless classic.

3. "The only thing better than having you for a husband is our children having you for a dad." — Unknown Giphy This double compliment of addressing both marriage and family is sure to get him right in the feels.

4. "Sometimes I am amazed that my wife and I created two human beings from scratch yet struggle to assemble the most basic of IKEA cabinets." — John Kinnear Giphy This quote is a keeper for the husband who loves comedy. And honestly, it's just downright truthful. It reminds him that the two of you are in this together, always.

5. "It's the courage to raise a child that makes you a father." — Barack Obama Giphy This simple sentence is perfect for the dads who have had a hard year. (Basically all of them.)

6. "Never is a man more of a man than when he is the father of a newborn." — Matthew McConaughey Giphy If you and your hubs are in the throes of newborn life (or are just emerging from it), these words will mean everything to him.

7. "No man stands taller than when he stoops to help a child." — Abraham Lincoln Giphy You can't go wrong with Honest Abe.

8. "The greatest mark of a father is how he treats his children when no one is looking." — Dan Pearce Giphy You see him when no one else does, and you know he has a heart of gold. (His kids see it tenfold.)

9. "The greatest thing a father can do to his children is to love their mother." — Anjaneth Garcia Untalan Giphy If your husband has built your family upon this foundation, you know you're all going to be alright.

10. "Any man can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad." — Anne Geddes Giphy This is the perfect sentiment for a day to honor the unique qualities he brings to fatherhood.

11. "I have the best husband a wife could possibly have. He's the best father my children could have." — Vera Farmiga Giphy I mean, it's short and straight to the point, but your husband will love hearing it on his special day. It says everything you ever need to tell him to make him feel loved and appreciated.

12. "A good father is one of the most unsung, unpraised, unnoticed, and yet one of the most valuable assets in our society." — Billy Graham Giphy It's true. We seem to shout from the rooftops when a dad isn't so great, but what about the ones who are really doing some good in the world by raising amazing kids? They deserve all the love.

13. "One father is more than a hundred schoolmasters." — George Herbert Giphy This is just a sweet reminder to your husband that he's being watched by his little ones and that he has so much to teach them.

14. "A daughter needs a dad to be the standard against which she will judge all men." — Gregory E. Lang Giphy Can I get an amen? You don't have to have a "Daddy's little girl" relationship to be a good dad to your daughter and put the line in her mind of what she will and won't accept.

15. "A real man loves and respects his wife and is not only a good father, but a man that his kids want to call 'Daddy.'" — Frank Abagnale Giphy Another sweet and simple fact that will warm his heart. As your husband and as your children's father, he's got quite the responsibility — but you know he's totally rocking it.