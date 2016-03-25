17 Easter Quotes For Everyone, No Matter Why You're Celebrating

It's hard to believe Easter is already here, but those cute little bunnies and pastel aisles at Target don't lie. For many, it's the true start of spring, and it's the only time you're allowed to make your entire family wear matching seersucker. So while you're stuffing those baskets full of fake grass, you could probably use a few Easter quotes to remind you why you're hiding eggs each year.

Regardless of why you celebrate, whether it's faith-based or simply because you love Peeps, I think we can all agree that Easter is a pretty special time of the year. Christians see it as the resurrection of Jesus Christ, but even non-religious folks can see the rebirth and life that Easter brings. The entire world seems to be rejoicing that it's alive, that winter is over, and that sunshine and warmth are once again to be found.

There was something really wonderful about Easter. Maybe it's because spring is my favorite season or because the story of Jesus's death and resurrection has always moved me, but I'm eager to share the sweet day with my own little girl.

Plus, Easter totally has the best candy.

So no matter why you're celebrating, whether you're planning an Easter egg hunt or simply filling yourself full of Easter brunch recipes, here are 17 Easter quotes to keep you hopping and happy all weekend long. Happy Easter!

1. "My mom used to say that Greek Easter was later because then you get stuff cheaper." — Amy Sedaris

2. "A man who was completely innocent, offered himself as a sacrifice for the good of others, including his enemies, and became the ransom of the world. It was a perfect act." — Mahatma Gandhi

3. "Two thousand years ago Jesus is crucified, three days later he walks out of a cave and they celebrate with chocolate bunnies and marshmallow Peeps and beautifully decorated eggs. I guess these were things Jesus loved as a child." — Billy Crystal

4. "The message of Easter is that God's new world has been unveiled in Jesus Christ and that you're now invited to belong to it." — N.T. Wright

5. "Easter is very important to me, it's a second chance." — Reba McEntire

6. "Good Friday and Easter free us to think about other things far beyond our own personal fate, about the ultimate meaning of all life, suffering, and events; and we lay hold of a great hope." — Dietrich Bonhoeffer

7. "Do not abandon yourselves to despair. We are the Easter people and hallelujah is our song." — Pope John Paul II

8. "Happy Easter, everyone! Jesus dies, comes back from the dead -- and we get chocolate eggs. It’s like turn-down service from God." — Denis Leary

9. "At one time I smoked, but in 1959 I couldn't think of anything else to give up for Lent, so I stopped, and I haven't had a cigarette since." — Ethel Merman

10. "Somehow we just don't make the same boisterous fun of Holy Week that we do of Christmas. No one plans to have a holly, jolly Easter." — Frederica Mathewes-Green

11. "To be sure, it was not Easter Sunday but Holy Saturday, but, the more I reflect on it, the more this seems to be fitting for the nature of our human life: we are still awaiting Easter; we are not yet standing in the full light but walking toward it full of trust." — Pope Benedict XVI

12. "Here's the problem with Easter. The Catholic Church needs to pick a date because it keeps moving. And I think the reason they always have Easter moving to different dates is to catch us." — Denis Leary

13. "Even without church walls, or doors or sconces, Easter had come. Even without altars or crosses, Easter had come." — Mark Andrew Poe

14. Marcie: What do we do with the Easter eggs now that we have them, sir?

Peppermint Patty: We eat them. We put a little salt on them, and we eat them.

Marcie: (eating her egg with the shell still on) Tastes terrible, sir!

— It's the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown!

"If pondering Jesus’s crucifixion doesn’t make you uncomfortable, you probably aren’t doing it right." — Matthew Skinner

"Easter is so disappointing. You suffer all the way through lent, and what do you get for it? A ham." — Garrison Keillor

"New Rule: Someone must x-ray my stomach to see if the Peeps I ate on Easter are still in there, intact and completely undigested. And I'm not talking about this past Easter. I'm talking about the last time I celebrated Easter, in 1962." — Bill Maher