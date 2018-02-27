17 Moms Share How They Discuss Consent With Their Children

"I have two boys, ages 4 and 8. At the preschool/kindergarten age, mostly what I talk about with my kids is that you have control over your own body, and nobody gets to touch it unless you give them permission. In the same way, it's not OK for you to touch someone else if they tell you no, and if you are playing with someone and they suddenly tell you 'no!' that means you need to be hands-off.

The one book I've found really useful for this is Tickle! by Leslie Patricelli. It's a board book about a toddler getting tickled by his family, but there is one page where he yells 'STOP!' and everyone immediately stops and backs off. This is a great way to discuss how consent can be given and then taken away.

With my 8-year-old, the conversation has gotten more nuanced. I am particularly conscious of talking this over with him because he has ADHD and frequently gets so caught up in whatever he is doing, so he has a hard time switching gears. I talk a lot with him about how he needs to be extra careful that other people are also OK with what he's doing, specifically because he personally has a hard time reading others and understanding when they are no longer having fun. I talk about how important it is for him to learn to do this now, especially with girls, because later on the consequences will be much higher. He knows what sex is, so I have told him in general terms about rape, and how it's often perpetrated by men against women, and because this is a thing that happens he needs to learn how to treat women in a way that makes them know they are safe. We talk about how just because you don't mean to hurt or threaten someone doesn't mean it can't happen by accident. Overall, it's just sort of an ongoing conversation. I don't want to make him feel bad or ashamed when he slips up, so I emphasize that he is only 8 and he is still learning, so it is OK to make mistakes; just like anything else, he needs to learn from his mistakes and try to do better next time.

I think another thing that really helps both of my kids is martial arts, where they really learn to handle their own bodies and what appropriate contact at appropriate times truly means. They are not allowed to just tackle each other; they have to both agree to spar, and nobody is forced to spar with anyone else. And when someone taps out, you stop immediately, period, no question."