By a show of hands, who here would rather be home watching Netflix than go out and be forced to (a) talk to other people and (b) wear pants. Ah yes, that's what I thought: everyone's hands are raised. To that end, this list of movies to watch on Netflix while drinking wine will make you laugh and cry, but hopefully you can do both without spilling your wine. Let's face it, once you become a parent your idea of fun changes and at the end of the day there's not much that sounds better than curling up in bed and letting Netflix do all the hard work. And what's even better than Netflix? Netflix and chill(ed) wine, of course!

As a former Cinema Studies major (yup, that's a thing), I take my movie recommendations very seriously. The 20 movies below (all of which are streaming right now on Netflix), fall into several categories. From drama to comedy, documentary to thriller, they vary in genre, but remain unified by one important quality: You'll love them all even more if you are partaking in the nectar of the goddesses (a.k.a wine) while you're watching them.

So whether you're having a moms' night, date night, or relishing in some alone time, streaming one of these movies is the perfect pairing to go along with your vino. Snacks not included, but definitely recommended.

1. Someone Great Netflix on YouTube I was in fact drinking wine (Pinot Noir to be specific) when I first watched this Netflix original starring Gina Rodriguez (my #1 girl crush), so I can attest to the fact that it's the perfect movie to watch while enjoying some vino. Rodriquez stars as Jenny, a music journalist who has just landed her dream job and is moving cross-country. Her boyfriend of nine years dumps her before the move, and so she does what any self-respecting twenty-something should do - gathers up her girlfriends for a day (and night) of adventures in NYC. You'll laugh, you'll cry, and you'll definitely wanna call your besties afterwards.

2. Sex And The City: The Movie As far as I'm concerned, there's never a bad time to watch Sex and the City: The Movie. I've seen it more times than I'll ever admit to, but it never disappoints. Whether you were a loyal fan of the Sex and the City series or not doesn't really matter, because the movie is silly, sexy, and sentimental all on its own. And, a glass (or two) of wine will pair beautifully with it all. Just do me a favor and stay away from the film's sequel. No amount of wine will make that one better.

3. Wine Country Netflix on YouTube Doesn't the name say it all? This Netflix original film starring and directed by Amy Poehler (not to mention an all-star cast of other hilarious women), centers on a trip to wine country the group of friends takes for a 50th birthday celebration. And while I wouldn't put it on any top 10 lists for movies of the year, there are enough laughs and nods to the power of female friendships to make it worth your wine-drinking while.

4. The Break-Up Whether you're currently going through a break-up or not, this 2006 film starring Jennifer Aniston and Vince Vaughn perfectly captures the complexities of lives that become untangled. There are moments of hilarity, and more than a few moments of heartbreak, but wine will definitely help you through them all. There's also a scene where we see Aniston's naked bum and you'll probably want to put down the bottle and start doing squats when you see it. Just sayin'.

5. FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened Netflix on YouTube If you haven't watched this documentary on Netflix yet, run, do not walk, and stream it tonight. You guys, it's bonkers and you're going to need some wine to help you process how this FYRE Festival debacle happened in the first place. And, if you're one of the people who spent good money thinking you were going to party with celebrities on a private island, well, you may need more than wine to help get you through this.

6. Always Be My Maybe Always Be My Maybe is just another reason on my very long list of reasons to love Ali Wong. This romantic comedy starring Wong and Randall Park (with an amazing performance by Keanu Reeves to boot), is sweet, funny and feel-good. I recommend pairing it with a wine that is light and crisp (a nice Sauvignon Blanc perhaps).

7. Mamma Mia! The Movie Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfriend star in Mamma Mia! The Movie which is the big-screen adaptation of the popular musical based on the music of ABBA. There's singing, there's dancing... there's also Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, and Dominic Cooper. What wine pairs well with classically handsome men singing and dancing on a Greek Island?

8. Between Two Ferns: The Movie Netflix on YouTube Newly-released on Netflix, Between Two Ferns: The Movie takes the already hilariously ridiculous digital series of the same name starring Zach Galifianakis to an entirely new level, one that will most certainly go well with wine. I just watched the trailer and nearly spit out my coffee within the first 10 seconds. And, with more stars making appearances in this film than you can shake a stick, er, fern at, I can almost guarantee this will become a fan-favorite in no time.

9. Now And Then I haven't seen Now and Then in ages, but I am thrilled to see it's now streaming on Netflix! A coming of age story set in 1970 and starring Christina Ricci, Thora Birch, and Gabby Hoffman (amongst other very familiar faces), drinking wine while watching will most certainly give you all the feels, and you'll probably be shedding a nostalgia-filled tear or two as you recall your own adolescence (for better or worse).

10. Murder Mystery If you're looking for a slightly (okay very) cheesy flick to indulge in while downing some wine, look no further than the Netflix original, Murder Mystery. Starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler as a married couple (I know, I couldn't believe it either) celebrating their anniversary when they get tangled up in a murder that takes place on a yacht, this dark comedy can most definitely be filed under "guilty pleasure."

11. Bird Box Netflix on YouTube I can barely make it through the trailer of this Sandra Bullock thriller without a glass of wine to steady my nerves. And while I'm probably in the minority of people who hasn't watched this film, which started a cultural phenomenon of blindfolded Bullock-inspired memes, I'm certain that drinking wine while watching it is the only way I'll be able to survive doing so.

12. Sour Grapes If you love wine, you'll most certainly love this fascinating documentary about fine-wine and the con man who cheated investors out of millions of dollars. You'll never look at an expensive bottle of wine the same again, and you'll for sure be amazed at how much some money people are willing to spend on the stuff. It'll also make you feel a lot better about sipping your Trader Joe's "Two Buck Chuck."

13. Eat Pray Love Eat Pray Love is the screen adaptation of Elizabeth Gilbert's memoir about finding herself through travel post-divorce. Starring the always-effervescent Julia Roberts, it's the perfect movie to put on after a long day with your kids when you too feel like running away and eating pizza in Italy. I'm not suggesting you do that (your kids would probably really miss you), I'm just saying having some wine and watching this may make you feel a little better.

14. Secret Obsession Netflix on YouTube Why do we love watching scary movies about marriage so much? I don't know if it's all the Dateline I've been addicted to over the years, but even the trailer for this thriller starring Brenda Song as a woman who lost her memory after being hit by a car and then discovers her "husband" isn't who he says he is brings literal chills to my spine. It's just the kind of thing my partner and I would watch while we split a bottle of wine and promise to never kill each other.

15. P.S. I Love You If you ever just feel like you need to have yourself a good cry, then watching the 2007 movie starring Hilary Swank will definitely accomplish that. Simply add wine, press play, and grab your tissues. This tearjerker where Swank stars as a recently widowed woman whose husband leaves behind a series of letters to help her cope will remind you that there is such a thing as everlasting love. It'll also remind you what you look like when you ugly cry.

16. Bachelorette After all that crying, you may need a palette cleanser, and the raunchy comedy Bachelorette is just the ticket. Starring Kirsten Dunst, Isla Fisher, and Rebel Wilson, this flick may not have been critically-acclaimed, but that doesn't mean it won't be fun to watch with your friends and some wine to go along with it.

17. Something's Gotta Give I love this 2003 romantic comedy starring Diane Keaton and Jack Nicholson so much. Not only does it spotlight a love story between two people who are not twenty (something Hollywood for sure needs more of), but their performances are just remarkable; Keaton was actually nominated for an Oscar for hers. Wine or not, this movie is on my must-see list for all time.

18. Otherhood Netflix on YouTube Okay so perhaps starring in a movie about motherhood is really unfortunate timing for Felicity Huffman, but with powerhouses Angela Bassett and Patricia Arquette starring along with her, I'm pretty sure this is still worth watching. This one goes out to all us moms who feel neglected and under-appreciated by our kiddos from time to time. According to this movie, that only gets worse as time goes on. Bartender, make it a double, please.

19. Groundhog Day Since it came out in 1993, I'm guessing a lot of you haven't seen the classic comedy Groundhog Day. Please, take it from your elder (me) and stream it ASAP. Telling the story of a man, the incomparable Bill Murray, who keeps experiencing the same day over and over again, it's honestly just as fantastic without wine. But wine certainly won't hurt.