20 Reasons Being Pregnant In September Is The Best

Is there an "ideal" time to be pregnant? Eh, I'm not sure. Some people love gestating so much that the time of the year doesn't seem to factor into their ability to enjoy the entire process. Other people (read: me) don't particularly enjoy pregnancy, so it doesn't matter if it's fall, winter, spring, or summer: they (read: me) are miserable. But despite any "bah humbug" pregnancy feels, being pregnant in September is actually the best.

I gave birth to my first child on Aug. 6, so I missed out on all a September pregnancy has to offer. But my second was born Nov. 17, so I was seven months pregnant in this blessed month and loving every minute of it. (OK, maybe not every minute because, again, pregnancy is hard AF.) The weather was finally cooling off, I was able to indulge in my over-sized sweater obsession, and I was starting to envision what our holiday season was going to be like with a newborn.

Being pregnant in September might not be everyone's cup of tea, but I found this month, and all that comes with it, to be a source of some much-needed happy pregnancy feels. So if you're pregnant in September, find some solace in the fact that you're gestating in the best month possible, and for the following reasons:

It's Finally Starting To Cool Off... Shutterstock Damn summer. Damn it to the fiery depths of hell from which it was undoubtably made. I don't know about you, dear reader, but there's nothing worse than being very pregnant in June, July, and August, sweating your you-know-what off while people have the audacity to say you're "glowing." September is the "cool down" period, and when I was pregnant I was absolutely here for it.

... But You Can Still Wear Maxi Dresses Then again, September weather is notoriously unpredictable, so you can bet that while summer is essentially "over," you're going to have a few 80, even 90 degree days in your future. Thankfully, that means you can still enjoy the freedom of a solid maxi dress, even as the temperature starts to cool.

Two Words: Oversized Sweaters When I was pregnant I lived in oversized sweaters. I bought them all, I wore them all the time (and still do!), and they remain, in my humble opinion, the best kind of wardrobe choice for any pregnant person looking to feel both comfortable and cozy.

You Can Drink Pumpkin Spice Lattes September means the return of the coveted Pumpkin Spice Latte and, yes, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), a pregnant person can consume caffeine as long as they keep it under 200 mg per day. Fun fact: a tall, 12 oz Pumpkin Spice latte contains 75 mg of caffeine. Enjoy that PSL, my pregnant friend!

You're In Good Company September is the busiest month for births, as reported by TIME, and Sept. 9 is the most common birthday of the year. In other words, you probably won't be the only pregnant person around, and when going through something as exciting, overwhelming, daunting, and challenging as pregnancy, it's great (and helpful!) to have a buddy.

Did We Mention The End Of The Summer Heat? No, but seriously: this is clutch. You no longer have to worry about dehydration (but still, make sure you're consuming at least 10 cups, or 2.4 liters, of fluids every day, as recommended by the Mayo Clinic), you aren't sweating from places you didn't know a human being could sweat from, and you're not sequestering yourself to that one perfect spot in front of your air conditioner. You're free!

You Have An Excuse For Crying During The First Day Of School If you have an older, school-aged child, there's no need to act aloof during the back-to-school shuffle. Tearing up? It's the hormones. Ugly crying? Blame the pregnancy. Do you need to explain why you're crying on your baby's first day of school? No, you don't. Own those tears with pride, my friend! But if you're normally the "strong and silent" type and want an "out," you have one.

It's The Perfect Time To Start Hibernating If you're like me, you're natural reaction to the cooler weather will match your "do not talk to me" pregnant attitude. Look, I'm not saying every pregnant person wants to be left alone, but many of us do, and the fall weather is a perfect excuse to stay inside, curl up on the couch with a large blanket, and ignore the rest of the world.

You Can Begin Planning Your Adorable Halloween Costume... Shutterstock Call me basic if you want, but I think pregnant Halloween costumes are the best. So plan early, my friend! When you're nearing the end of your pregnancy, looking forward to something that isn't labor and delivery related will help pass the time. Trust me.

... Or The Adorable Halloween Costume For Your Newborn If you're planning on giving birth before Halloween, you can begin to plan your newborn's costume. What is cuter than a tiny, newborn human being dressed as a bat, or a ghost, or a pumpkin? Nothing. The answer, of course, is nothing.

Holidays With Babies Are The Best Full disclosure: I used to hate Christmas. Truly. Before I had children, I would have been happy falling asleep the day before Thanksgiving and waking up the day after New Year's. But then I had my babies, and wow did they change my holiday mindset. There's nothing better than celebrating a holiday with a baby, or having a snuggly little newborn to pour your love, joy, and excitement into.

Two Words: Yoga Pants Wear them whenever, wherever, and revel in the sheer genius and ingenuity that is the yoga pant. They are every pregnant person's saving grace, and September will give you more than a few opportunities to break them out sans shame.

Your Maternity Pictures Will Be Gorgeous Sure, summer maternity photos are pretty. And, yes, the dead of winter can also provide some breathtaking backdrops. But, in my opinion, it's fall, and the vibrant colors that go with it, that make for the best maternity photos. If you're nearing the end of your pregnancy and you're ready to document that bump before it's gone, rest assured any pictures you take in September are going to look gorgeous.

If You Have A School-Aged Child, You're Finally Catching A Break During The Day When I was pregnant with my second child, I was so, so grateful for back-to-school and the chance to catch a break during the day while my new pre-k student was at school.

Family Members Are Chomping At The Bit To Help With The Holidays If you're nearing the end of your pregnancy in September, bask in the knowledge that when the holidays roll around you won't be expected to do a damn thing. I mean, what kind of monster asks a mom with a newborn (still recovering from childbirth!) to host a family dinner or plan a family gathering?! Hopefully, September will mark the beginning of a lot of pre-made dinners dropped off by loving family members and supportive friends.

Your Third Trimester "Energy Boost" Will Come At The Perfect Time Some pregnant people experience a "burst" of energy right before going into labor, which might just come in handy when you're cleaning in preparation for fall, busting out those Halloween decorations a month early (it's never too early!), and just prepping your home for the winter months. (The day before I went into labor, I baked a cake, deep-cleaned my entire house, made a stew, and wrote 25 "thank you" cards that I didn't have the energy to write in the months prior. That "burst of energy" thing is real, my friends.)

Two Words: Soup Weather Shutterstock One of my big pregnancy cravings was tomato soup, but I couldn't really indulge during the summer without turning into a disgusting pile of sweat. Thankfully, September offered some reprieve, and a reason to order a giant bowl of soup.

Two Words: Oversized Scarves They're the yin to your oversized sweater yang, and September usually means it's time to dig them out of the back of your closet.

The Seasons Changing Perfectly Encapsulates How You Feel As A Pregnant Person Maybe it was the hormones, but I had big feelings when I was pregnant in September. Watching the leaves transform color and feeling the weather change was like this tangible representation of the change I was about to undergo as a mom. I felt "one with Mother Earth" in September, and while it's easy to roll your eyes at the notion, that kind of energy made me feel powerful going into labor and delivery.