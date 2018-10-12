29 Hilarious Halloween Memes To Make All The Ghouls Laugh

Halloween is the best holiday in the history of ever. It's full of spooky decorations, haunted houses, and Hocus Pocus. Needless to say, I love a good Halloween meme to send my friends this time of year. That's why I found 29 funny Halloween memes to surprise and delight your senses this October 31.

From scary reminders of horror movies past, to laughs about "sexy" costumes and overdoing it on candy, there's a Halloween meme for everyone. The great thing about memes is that they're so democratic. Literally anyone with a good idea and access to the internet can make one. (Of course, that's also its biggest drawback. People don't realize that some of the memes are made of real people with real feelings, and they can be hurtful.) But Halloween memes that stick to pop culture references and universally freaky and/or hilarious seasonal experiences are all in good fun, because everybody's in on the joke. So if you're looking for memes to share during this, the spookiest of seasons, look no further!

These memes are totally share-worthy, and take the best of the holiday and mash it up with what's popular right now. It doesn't matter if it's from TikTok or Twitter, just so that it is fun and friendly.

1. He Comes In The Middle Of The Night imgur You say your name is "Jake?" That's totally a 1980s horror story villain name. You're either a jock who murders kids in tents, or you're coming back to slaughter your whole family, and oops, a whole bunch of people were in front of your machete. I see you, Jake from State Farm. (I hope those dudes have life insurance.)

2. Seriously, Though carlysintothat on Twitter The answer is always the dog. Always.

3. I'm Like, A Makeup Expert Now Imgur It's a valid argument. I mean, have you seen the makeup jobs roaming the streets on Halloween? This is why masks were invented.

4. He's Eternal. Literally. teamdevilsluck on Twitter Gary Oldman wins the vampire game every time. Sure, R-Pat was sexy, but there's just something about Oldman's Count that warms my cooling, dying, heart.

5. It's Like They Don't Care At All hereanonboss on Twitter He has issues. He's working on them. So he's a little aggressive. So he's a tad obsessed with his sister. OK, maybe it's not great.

6. Precisely spirithalloween on Twitter If you haven't seen Hocus Pocus at least 100 times, are you even a millennial? I am honestly watching this again tonight, and I am not even a little ashamed to admit it. It's the best Halloween movie in the history of the world. If you disagree, you're wrong. Honorable mention to Casper.

7. Why Is That Sexy Again? Imgur I will admit to donning a few "sexy" costumes in my day. Sexy Lumberjack was a hit. I was a sexy piggy bank, which wasn't so well-translated, and I've been a sexy Mr. Met. I've never considered a box with arms very sexy though. Lesson learned. I am saving my Prime containers.

8. Standing Ovation Imgur This marks you as a winner. I will judge the crap out of you if you're handing out anything other than candy to kids. I get it if you have a separate bowl for kids who are allergic to things. But if your "go-to" is a toothbrush or pack of balloons, you are not the best.

9. I Mean Honestly, I Get It Imgur There are just so many Snickers bars. I know that sharing is caring, but eating Snickers bars alone in the bathroom with the light off while reading on your iPhone is self-care, am I right? (Even if they did misspell "off" in this meme, the sentiment is valid.)

10. I Look The Same antediluviana on Twitter Don't tell me magic isn't real. Don't believe me? How does your iPhone work? See? Magic.

11. Surprise! hmfahorrorfan on Twitter She looks so happy here. In the before place.

12. Maybe Your Mom Folded Them? hmfahorrorfan on Twitter Oh Michael Myers, you creepy murderous bad brother, you.

13. A Twist On The Hyper Local Movement afuntab84 on Twitter Beware of breadcrumbs and dropped candy leading to dark forests.

14. But... I Made Plans whyimunemployed on Twitter We've all been there.

15. I'm Never Sleeping Again lord_morbius on Twitter I'm just going to go brew a pot (or 20) of coffee right about now.

16. And Here We Are Again Imgur Admit it, you're already looking at ornaments on Amazon.

17. Been there There's just so much other stuff going on.

18. This is legit terrifying. I failed stats.

19. Who's the darkness? You are, cutie! Twitter.com/miriampearl83 You are definitely the darkness.

20. As an English major, I approve of this message. Twitter.com/deepmagiczine This is valid.

21. I can relate. Twitter.com/WolfieSweetest I will take your Raisinettes and give you my Milky Ways. It is a fair trade.

22. Felt haunted, might hide under bed later, idk Twitter.com/patsonyaback No caption necessary.

23. It me. Twitter.com/Spirit Halloween It's part of a balanced year.

24. Aww, it's too pure. Twitter.com/dietherdadiz Send this one to your partner, and hear the groan.

25. What a boneheaded joke. Twitter.com/kathrynozgun This is a Halloween meme wrapped in a dad joke.

26. It seems normal to me. Twitter.com/LucidFoxx I mean, they were there first.

27. I will celebrate in July if I want to. Twitter.com/_specialkay_ Smashing pumpkins for sure.

28. Too soon, Karen. Twitter.com/mmemest Let me have my holiday.