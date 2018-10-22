7 Moms Share How They Celebrate The Day Of The Dead With Their Kids

“I am a member of the San Gabriel Mission Indians. Many generations of my family are buried in the old cemetery. I have many childhood memories of Día de los Muertos. I remember the way the grounds looked with all of the candles glowing and the way the fresh flowers smelled. We would help clean the grave stones, [my grandmother] would tell us stories about her mother and others buried there, and we arranged crosses of flowers. Gramma showed us how to light the candles so that the breeze would not blow them out. It was a special time for us, not sad, but a celebration of the person’s life. She died in 1979.

We moved out of San Gabriel and didn't go to the cemetery very often. When I became a grandmother, I wanted to share this with my babies, now 3, 6, and 8. Día de los Muertos had been gaining popularity as part of Halloween. I felt the need to teach them the difference between the celebrations.

We went to the nursery for flowers and the panaderia [bakery] for pan de muerto. We entered the old San Gabriel cemetery and laid out a small blanket. I showed them some family photos and shared some funny stories about their great gramma and great-great gramma. The memories always bring tears to my eyes.This led to a discussion of happy and sad tears. We cleaned headstones, laid out flowers and small plates of pan, and lit candles. It was sad to see but the tradition seems to be fading. Upon returning home, they told my daughter and her husband about our evening, and how nana promised to take them again next year.

Last year they asked me to tell their friends about Día de los Muertos. I was excited to present our traditions to their kindergarten and second grade classes. They all seemed to enjoy it and the pan dulce too. This year they want me to paint their faces. I've already bought the face paint.”