OK, 2018 has been a long year. But amidst all the bad news out there, there's been plenty of hilarious and heartwarming parenting moments online to help keep the internet balanced. And now that 2018 is drawing to a close, it seems like the perfect time to go over some of the most memorable viral parenting moments from 2018.

If I really wanted to, I could probably dedicate this entire article to the KarJenner sisters. Pretty much everything those women do regarding their pregnancies and their babies goes viral — and this year, three of them had children. Kim Kardashian welcomed Chicago via surrogate in January; Kylie Jenner gave birth to her first daughter, Stormi, in February; and Khloé Kardashian also welcomed her first child in April, a baby girl named True. Not only did the KarJenner family grow by three, but the family's fame factor continued to grow, too. (I mean, it does every year, am I right?)

Beside all the viral celebrity parenting moments, plenty of non-famous people and their kids went viral this year, too. Yes, the first item on the list is that toddler who got in a fight with her Amazon Alexa because she wouldn't play "Baby Shark."

So without further ado, here are eight of the most memorable viral parenting moments of 2018.

1 When A Toddler Desperately Tried To Get Amazon Alexa To Play Baby Shark Michele Turner on YouTube It took her about a million tries, but this "Baby Shark" obsessed toddler finally got her Amazon Alexa to play her favorite song. Well, she did once her mom stepped in. And the viral video is sooo cute.

2 When The 3 KarJenner Babies Born This Year Finally Posed Together kimkardashian on Instagram Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner all welcomed babies this year. Ever since True was born in April, fans had been begging the sisters to post a pic of the three girls together. In September, Kim finally gave the people what they wanted with this adorable picture of "The Triplets."

3 When A Dad Embarrassed His Teenage Daughter To The Max In November, a Twitter user named Gina noticed something pretty funny in the background of election news coverage. After a middle-aged man says something to a teenage girl, she dramatically storms off and gives him a "talk to the hand" gesture. "TWITTER please find this girl I have to know what that guy said to her," she tweeted. The next day, the young woman in the video, Ellie Delgado, came across the tweet and wrote, "‏It’s just my dad... chill." Ugh, Dad!!!

4 When A Baby Tried To Breastfeed From Her Dad. Oops! In September, a dad tweeted a video of his baby daughter cuddling up on his chest and trying to breastfeed from him. When you're that young, any boob is a milk boob. "Baby girl was OBVIOUSLY confused," the dad captioned the short video, adding the sobbing and laughing emoji.

5 When Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Welcomed Baby Miles In May, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Miles. Teigen has shared so many hilarious tweets and Instagram posts about life as parents-of-two, but one of her best posts of the year was the sweet one announcing Miles' birth. "Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens - We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles," she captioned the above photo of him. "Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!"

6 When A Dad's Hospital Dance Warmed Hearts kennyclutch_ on Instagram In July, a dad named Kennith "Clutch" Thomas posted a video of himself dancing next to his son in the hospital. His son was fighting Leukemia, and as Philly.com reported at the time, Thomas broke out into the dance after finding out his baby could come home from the hospital. Not only did Thomas lay some master dance moves, but so did his adorable son. "When you wake up to your sons number LEVELS UP!! And we get to go home for a few days as he is killing CANCER!!" he captioned the viral video.

7 When Dads Proved That Carrying Their Babies In Papooses Is Awesome In October, actor Daniel Craig was photographed carrying his baby daughter in a papoose. Piers Morgan criticized the photo online, calling Craig "emasculated." Numerous dads responded to Morgan's tweet by sharing photos of themselves carrying their children, proving that a dad carrying his baby is 100 percent normal, in case anyone was confused.