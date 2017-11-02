9 Britney Spears Songs That Lowkey Prepared You For Childbirth

Sometimes, when I feel like a hot mess or just can't make it through the day, I think of Britney Spears. She had an epic rise to fame and an epic, public fall from grace. It's not what you think, though. I don't use her mistakes to feel better about my life. I actually think we can learn a lot from Britney about getting through tough times. Like childbirth, for instance. When it came time for labor and delivery, there were more than a few Britney Spears songs that lowkey prepared me for childbirth.

From driving beats to soulful ballads, Spears has sung about everything from working hard to not caring about what people think. In my humble opinion, "working hard" and "not caring about what people think" are seriously important skills when it comes to childbirth. You have to prepare yourself for more than a little pain, hard labor, and a huge dose of embarrassment. The good news is that childbirth is temporary, and chances are you will make it through the entire experience relatively unscathed. Especially if you take a note from Ms. Spears and decide not take sh*t from anyone or care if they see your butt hanging out or watch you poop on the delivery table.

Britney doesn't just sing about heartbreak and sex, she sings about being resilient and strong. So know that you can do this whole labor and delivery thing, mom-to-be, and if you need more inspiration, here are a few Britney Spears songs to add to your childbirth playlist or pre-labor pep talk. They just might be the extra motivation you need:

"Work B*tch" BritneySpearsVEVO on YouTube "You better work b*tch." When you go into labor or are admitted to be induced, it pretty much feels like you're waiting at the starting line and ready to run a marathon. You know something huge is about to happen, and it's going to be painful and pretty damn difficult. So yeah, it's freaking scary, and you could use some tough love from Britney when she tells you to work, b*tch.

"One More Time" BritneySpearsVEVO on YouTube "Give me a sign. Hit me, baby, one more time." Yes, baby. And by "baby," I mean, "the growing child inside of me," because that sucker just keeps hitting me, especially in the spine. OMG back labor is the worst. At least I could rock out while I was trying to dance away the pain.

"Piece Of Me" BritneySpearsVEVO on YouTube "I'm Mrs. Oh My God That Britney's Shameless! You want a piece of me?" So, yeah, I find Britney's autobiographical song about being a shameless badass particularly inspiring during childbirth, and especially when you have to get over your butt hanging out of your hospital gown or strangers seeing your vulva.

"Everytime" BritneySpearsVEVO on YouTube "Every time I try to fly I fall. Without my wings I feel so small. I guess I need you baby." This particular ballad is a song about heartbreak, but for me the chorus totally reminds me of that moment in childbirth when you feel like you aren't going to make it. In my experience, that's usually when thoughts of your baby help you push through. Literally.

"Till The World Ends" BritneySpearsVEVO on YouTube "I can't take it, take it, take no more." I had points during labor when I felt like childbirth was never going to end. Spend around 20 hours wondering if your baby will ever come out of your body and, yeah, you'll start to assume the world is ending. Then, when your baby finally arrives, you wonder if it's possible to stop time, just so you can snuggle with them forever.

"Toxic" BritneySpearsVEVO on YouTube "Too high. Can't come down. It's in the air and it's all around. Can you feel me now?" I'm not going to lie, this number is by far my favorite Britney song. It makes me want to dance and sing along, which I totally might do when it comes on in the car. So, yeah, it's driving beat makes for an amazing song for your labor and delivery playlist. Plus, what better than an upbeat song about being under the influence of drugs to give you the courage to ask for some magical meds during labor, right?

"Oops, I Did It Again" BritneySpearsVEVO on YouTube "Oh, baby, baby... Oops! I did it again." I totally think that postpartum hormones do something to you, or maybe it's something that happens when you snuggle with your baby or gaze at their little chubby cheeks and sweet eyes. Whenever the reason, post-birth you tend to forget about just how bad pregnancy and childbirth can be and, yes, you totally find yourself wanting to do it again. Oops.

"Gimme More" BritneySpearsVEVO on YouTube "Gimme, Gimme more. Gimme, More..." For me, this song is not about sex, it's about epidural pain medication. Gimme more. Seriously, give me all of the drugs.