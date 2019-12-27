In just a few short weeks, John David and Abbie Duggar will become parents to their first bundle of joy. The stars of TLC's Counting On are expecting a little girl in early 2020, and looking through Abbie Duggar's pregnancy timeline from the past few months shows just how excited they are to take on their new roles as mom and dad.

While the couple hasn't shared dozens and dozens of updates about Abbie's pregnancy with their social media followers, it's easy to see they can't wait to meet their first child with the photos they have posted. The couple first revealed they were expecting back in August, and just recently, during a recent episode of Counting On, fans got to learn a little more about the beginning of their journey to parenthood: when Abbie found out she was pregnant. "It was at the urgent care," she revealed to her in-laws. "I went in for a UTI and they were like, 'Oh by the way, you're pregnant' and I was like 'WHAT?!!'."

Since that moment, Abbie has experienced lots of happy and tough times throughout her pregnancy, being hospitalized in the beginning months due to her hyperemesis gravidarum diagnosis. With her due date is around the corner, John David and Abbie are undoubtedly feeling lots of excitement and Counting On fans surely can't wait to meet their bundle of joy. Until then, though, let's have a look back at Abbie's pregnancy with their little girl.

August The couple took to Instagram on Aug. 1 to share their big news with the rest of their followers. "We are on Cloud 9 about welcoming our own Little Duggar into the world!!! It really is amazing to think about being parents and having our own child to raise," they wrote. "We are thankful that God has blessed us with this new life and we look forward to taking on this new adventure!" In a video made for TLC, the couple revealed that they were split on their predictions for their baby's sex... .... And later that same month, the couple revealed they're expecting a girl. This pregnancy update also came with some unfortunate news; Abbie shared that she hadn't been feeling very well. "The first trimester of my pregnancy had been pretty rough, but now that I'm in the second trimester, I feel like a human again," she said.

September In September, Abbie and John David headed to the Bahamas, where they helped with relief efforts after the islands were struck by Hurricane Dorian — a category 5 hurricane. Commenters were concerned about Abbie and the baby's safety, but she didn't seem to be too phased. After all, she is a licensed nurse, who worked in the medical field before marrying John David.

October Abbie revealed in the beginning of October that she is due in January. Later in the month, the couple shared that they had traveled to San Francisco, California. This trip was probably a relief, especially since Abbie hadn't been feeling great in the weeks prior. In an interview with Us Weekly in October, John David revealed that Abbie had been diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum, or a severe form of pregnancy related vomiting and nausea. Abbie's HG was so bad, it kept her "down" for seven weeks and left her hospitalized due to dehydration. Abbie also told the magazine that they had been enjoying feeling their little girl kick, move around, and respond to the sound of their voices. How sweet!

November The couple celebrated their one year wedding anniversary with a sweet shot of them from the waist up, so Abbie's growing bump wasn't in full view. Although fans were unable to see her bump this month, they did get to learn about Abbie's plans for future. Abbie told Us Weekly that she is planning on keeping her nursing license but isn't going back to her career right away. "We may wait until our little girl is grown," she said. "We'll just have it as an option if we want it or need it." John David added, "I think [we'll] wait until the baby's born before we make any big decisions for us."