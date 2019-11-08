Chip & Joanna Gaines' Son Crew Loves The Spotlight, But It Makes Sense Why

Chip and Joanna Gaines are no strangers to fame. The home design super duo (and former stars of HGTV's Fixer Upper) thrive in front of the camera. But they're not the only ones who shine in the spotlight. Turns out, Chip and Joanna Gaines' youngest son, Crew, loves being the center of attention, too ... apparently, since birth.

The couple are the parents to five children, according to People — 14-year-old son, Drake, 13-year-old daughter, Ella, 11-year-old son, Duke, and 9-year-old daughter, Emmie — who are no strangers to show business. The older kids spent some time in front of the camera when Fixer Upper was still on air. But their youngest child, Crew, is the one who was born to be in the spotlight, according to Chip.

"It's funny, out of all the Gaineses, Crew likes being famous the most," Chip told People. "Literally, he'll sit up in our offices at the Silos and bang on the window until people look up. Then he'll wave to everyone shopping at the Silos."

This is pretty adorable, and super helpful for all the thousands of visitors who travel to the Magnolia Silos each week just to shop at the Gaines' businesses. Although it's highly unlikely for customers to run in to Chip or Joanna during their visit, Crew might just make things a lot easier for them.

Leave it to their youngest to cause the most trouble. But, let's be real, that basically the role of the youngest child, anyway.

You can't blame him for feeling so comfortable with strangers. Those same strangers have been following his journey since Chip and Joanna announced that they were expecting a new addition to their family in January of 2018. In a tweet that same day, Chip even revealed how Joanna got to be pregnant. "You might recall a few months back, the ever amazing, ever romantic, Johnnyswim was in Waco," he tweeted. "And they put on a little too romantic of a concert..anyways, one thing led to another and we are officially pregnant. And I could not be more excited."

Fans followed along with Joanna on her very public pregnancy as the couple found out the sex of their baby, talked about how excited their kids were to finally meet their new sibling, designed the nursery, and watched her bump grow. So, when Joanna finally gave birth to Crew in June 2018, their fans were naturally excited about the new addition. They had pretty much been there every single step of the way throughout her pregnancy.

Knowing this, it would be kind of weird if Crew hated being in the public eye.

Crew isn't just entertaining shoppers at the Silos. Chip told People that he's brought just as much joy to their own family, especially his older siblings. "He's invigorated our family and our life in so many ways," Chip added. "He's just slowed things down in some ways and created more time in others. Jo and I are so thrilled."

He sounds a bit mischievous but lovable all the same — like the quintessential baby of the family.