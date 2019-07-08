How To Decorate Your Baby's Nursery , According To Their Zodiac

Let me paint you a pretty, well, not atypical parenting scenario: you're going to have a baby, but you have no idea how you want to decorate the nursery. You've been on Pinterest for weeks, and there are just too many options to choose from! You're stumped! You're flabbergasted! You're running out of time! Why not look for inspiration in the stars? Believe it or not, you can learn how to decorate your baby's nursery based on their Zodiac sign. Honestly, what is astrology for if not fun, silly stuff like this, right?

Home decor and astrology are two of my very favorite frivolous things, and I feel like it's high time they were combined. I also think a very large number of nursery themes are overdone and boring at this point. (I say this with the humility of someone who chose owl themed everything back when my son was born.)

Like astrology, which is a lot of fun but ultimately pointless, decorating a baby's nursery is a temporary high and an eventual exercise in futility. Because, I don't know if you know this, but a baby is messy AF and doesn't care how artfully you've arranged the furniture or chosen their decor. Before you know it they're going to be making messes and replacing your carefully chosen, custom-made Etsy art with a Jojo Siwa poster from Target.

But you know what? Do it anyway! It's fun and it's cute while it lasts! And if you're in need of some inspiration, here's what your future child's Zodiac has to say about their nursery decor:

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Tr1sha/Shutterstock Aries is associated with the color red, so go ahead and use lots of it throughout the room (I'm a big proponent of a lovely red accent wall or big, big rug). For possible design elements, I'm thinking a pretty mural or framed image of a landscape (Aries like to take a birds-eye view of things). Of course, be sure to include an empty shelf to one day put their various trophies and awards.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Colors associated with this sign are pastels — especially pink and green. Taurus also loves the nature, not just relaxing in it but working the land. They also have a great fondness for luxury. So I feel like you could combine all these preferences use Rococo art for your inspiration for this nursery. (If you're not familiar with Rococo, think Marie Antoinette.) Lots of rich-looking, busy, but delicate, pastoral design elements — florals and botanicals, but also a flash of bling here and there. Taurus are also extremely tactile, so lots of soft materials they'll want to snuggle and touch.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Quick-witted and bubbly, Gemini are always curious — they want to see and do everything, so I feel like a lovely focal point for the room could be a great big world map. Maybe you could incorporate a hot air balloon somewhere (because they're cute and fun, like Gemini, and also flighty and often unpredictable... also like a Gemini.) You're also going to want lots of bookshelves and books, since this sign is ruled by the planet Mercury, which represents words and communication. Gemini's color is yellow, which not only makes a lovely nursery color but reflects their bright personality.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Photographee.eu/Shutterstock You can go in a few very cool directions for your sensitive, passionate, wee little Cancer. This is a water sign, so you could definitely run with a nautical theme (maybe even throw in a couple little crabs, the sign's namesake!). It's also ruled by the Moon, and who doesn't love a lunar aesthetic? Maybe a series of small paintings or photos of the moon cycle! A Cancer's primary color is white--I will never suggest a parent create a white nursery. You can also go for light gray or silver.

Leo (July 23 — August 22) Whatever you do, do it boldly. Leo baby won't mind: they love the attention! Even a Leo's colors — gold, orange, and yellow — just sort of scream "LOOK AT ME!" Since lots of Leos wind up to be entertainers, maybe decorate the walls with your child's name in the style of the Hollywood sign. Or decorate the crib to look like a royal throne from which your baby can hold court (Leos have a tendency to fancy themselves as rulers of the universe). And, of course, I'd be remiss not to suggest lots of little lions.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) The key to any Virgo's room is tidiness and order. They're happy to support you in your choices (they might side-eye you, but they'll be low-key about it), but you have to do it properly. In terms of aesthetic, think Clair Underwood from House of Cards — minimalist, classic, lots of neutral colors, but also sheer, stylish perfection. This down-to-earth sign will appreciate lots of practical storage solutions. They also have a particular affinity for animals, so run with your own love of safari animals, woodland creatures, or whatever of nature's creatures has captured your fancy lately.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) Natalia Kashina/Shuttterstock Fairness is probably the most important to a Libra... but after that comes shiny things and keeping up appearances. As such, you're going to want to make sure their nursery is on fleek. This sign likes nice things — they're great lovers of art and beauty (what do you expect from a sign ruled by Venus?). Symmetrical, geometric designs will appeal to their strong need for balance, and their power colors are hot pink and electric blue, so I feel like going to a Pop art aesthetic could be awesome in a Libra nursery.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) Scorpios are the charismatic, mysterious figures of the Zodiac — they're extremely emotional but you'd never know it, because they play everything close to the vest. I say lean into that for a really unique nursery theme! Maybe incorporate design elements that imply mystery, puzzles, or the unknown — items that evoke a deep dark wood, or print a labyrinth pattern as a visual focal point. This sign also favors intense, dark colors, like maroon, rust, and crimson.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21) This fanciful, adventurous sign loves to explore, so I would absolutely go with a kind of "world traveler" theme. Busy, eclectic decoration will reflect the restless spirit of a Sagittarius. Post cards, images of far-flung locations, lots of unique keepsakes from your favorite locales (especially ones with lots of natural beauty and/or culture). Sagittarius is represented by the archer, so definitely feel free to incorporate anything with an arrow motif. This sign's power color is sky blue, which you could do on the walls or the ceiling in order to cater to their tendency to look up and daydream.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) abracada/Shutterstock Capricorns — serious, studious, and ambitious — appreciate craftsmanship, tradition, and order. They're old souls who take joy in both family and the "finer things," so a vintage look (maybe even a few sturdy antiques or pieces that have been in the family for a while) will suit your little goat-baby well. The Capricorn color palate tends to be strong and stately neutrals: dark grays, browns, even black. These colors don't usually scream "baby's room," but you can make it work! Throw up a framed vintage record can pay homage to their love of classics and also the Capricorn love of music.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18) Out-of-the-box thinking is going to be key to putting together this nursery. Aquariuses love independence, so make sure to leave lots of room for them to move around and create once they get older. These kids will color on the walls as soon as they can hold a crayon, so you may want to go ahead and designate a space for them to go nuts. Aquarius' power color is turquoise, so I recommend starting there and then seeing where your mind wanders. The more eccentric the better for this sometimes kooky sign!